A first look sometimes turns on the key to a lifelong relationship.
But exactly how that connection happens, and why particular paths cross at a particular point in time and then diverge, is a matter of fate.
Just as important is the “when” of life’s trajectory, which is often as circuitous as it is jaw-droppingly fitting.
How the pieces of random encounters fit in the puzzle of life remains, well, a mystery.
That’s what happened to Hunter Gray and Grace Wadding. It started about 10 months ago, and led to a lifelong commitment.
Both 2011 graduates, Hunter of Clarksville High School, and Grace of Waverly-Shell Rock, they had first met in elementary school in Waverly.
Fast forward 15 years later, and Grace was sitting by herself in the pews at Crosspoint Church in town.
She had come to this place of worship on a random Sunday, seeking solitude, spiritual sustenance and solace.
Hunter, a worship leader at the church and a talented local musician, caught a glimpse of Grace, and felt drawn to her.
It was the kind of connection his gut told him was right, so he approached her.
She seemed vaguely familiar, he recalled, and that was a good start.
“I proceeded with a little caution,” he said.
For her part Grace, a quality engineer at John Deere, was even more apprehensive.
A mother of two young kids, Cecilia, 3, and George, 1, she appreciated the greeting, and the casual chat, but was not looking for anything else.
She had gone through a painful divorce and had been working on finding her new stride, grounding herself in her new reality. Focusing on her kids was her only priority.
However, Hunter’s charisma and candor turned out to be disarming. His low-key approach and caring nature set the stage for a relationship of trust, and quickly, things started falling into place, as if this had been the plan all along.
“He was great with the kids from the beginning,” Grace said. “No games were played.”
As they got to know each other, Grace felt overwhelmed by the love and support Hunter’s family surrounded her with. She had grown up in a close-knit family with four sisters, but as life happened, everyone moved away and she missed that closeness.
So Hunter and Grace’s wedding, just like the relationship between these two searching souls, was not a surprise.
The couple wed over Christmas in a space that had special significance for Hunter — his father’s garage in Clarksville.
It was meaningful for him as he wanted, on the happiest day of his life, to share the joy of his marital union with his late father. As fate would have it, Henry Gray had passed away in a construction accident in 2016 in Denver. The tragedy left his wife, Marilee, and their four sons, Justis, Hunter, Weston and Spencer, inconsolable.
But reclaiming, on Dec. 26, 2020, the space where the father and sons had bonded in, and having it repurposed as a wedding chapel for such a life-changing event, softened the pain, even though it did not fill the void.
“It was magical,” Hunter said.
It would have been an intimate wedding in any circumstance, but the coronavirus pandemic — with public health guidelines limiting gatherings — made it even more so.
The couple said their vows in the presence of their immediate families and friends, against the backdrop of the decorated garage, the place where Hunter’s father had felt the happiest.
For the ceremony, Grace had written her vows out, but Hunter took a more holistic approach, as befitting a poet.
“I just winged mine,” he said.
Meanwhile, Hunter had found a special stone to custom make for Grace’s wedding ring. He describes it as a “little piece of limestone with a couple of geometric crystals of iron growing out of it.”
“She was mesmerized by it,” he said.
The ring was not ready for the wedding, as it took a lot of logistics to custom fit it. That task was made even more difficult by the sluggishness of the COVID-19 economy, when face-to-face interactions were subject to health rules.
For the couple, the past few months had been nothing short of chaotic, but with a wave of positive changes.
They crossed over hurdles, navigated rapids and continued to blend their lives into a new family. When a property opposite Hunter’s became available, they took this as another sign that things were meant to be.
On Sunday, the two will celebrate their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple.
If the wedding ceremony is any indication, a flurry of creativity is to surround this occasion and make it a memorable one.
“Hunter’s a man of mystery,” Grace said. “I am not sure what we will do, but I am sure it will be wonderful. He always has a plan.
“When I first met Hunter, he said he didn’t have much to offer but one heck of a love story.”