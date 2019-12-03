Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Black Hawk County deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at 11:09 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 218 at Mile Marker 191, south of Janesville.

Kassie Henning, 21, of La Porte City, driving a blue Jeep Liberty, was traveling southbound on Highway 218. James Fredericksen, 60, from Buffalo, Minnesota, driving a black Ford Fiesta, rear-ended the blue Jeep.

An investigation led to Fredericksen’s arrest for second-offense OWI. Henning was transported to Sartori and later transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for her injuries. The accident remains under investigation.

