He’s got a face that dog lovers will adore.
He also has a stance that has the makings of a Westminster Kennel Club Best in Show.
He’s very friendly, especially toward kids, but if you’re a crook, watch out! He can take you down in nothing flat.
Meet Mo, the 3-year-old Dutch shepherd who will become the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office newest K-9 unit later this spring. He will be partnered with Glenn Beenblossom, a second-shift deputy and former Janesville police officer.
“He’s coming pretty well trained already,” Beenblossom said.
Mo has been tutored by High Velocity Canine of New Hartford for the last eight months. Later, Beenblossom will go through a five-week course to learn how to handle him.
“It’s basically to get him comfortable with me and me comfortable with him and teach me the reins, because he pretty much knows what he’s doing,” Beenblossom continued. “It’s just teaching me everything.”
The four-year deputy has been around dogs much of his life, but never with a K-9 unit.
He’s also interacted with other agencies bringing in dogs to assist Bremer County law enforcement on cases, including Bond, the Waverly Police Department’s K-9. This will be Beenblossom’s first experience as a handler.
A K-9 can help deputies in their work, Beenblossom said.
“We’ve had Alzheimer’s patients walking away and gotten lost, where if we had a dog up there sooner before a bunch of people were out there looking and basically contaminating the scent, you never know if you could have found him,” he said.
Other examples include fugitives on the loose, inspections during traffic stops, pursuits where dogs helped with the searches, and narcotics detection, which is a very common use for the K-9s.
Additionally, the dog can also serve as an ambassador for the sheriff’s office.
“Some people, in the world we work in today, still don’t like cops, but everyone loves dogs,” Beenblossom said. “It’s another aspect to kind of break that ice to show that we’re humans, too. You can come and pet Mo and just talk to us and ask us a question.
“Kids love it, and adults love it.”
Most recently, the BCSO had a part-time dog, Reign, who was handled by now-retired reserve deputy Terry Dehmlow. Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett said that Reign was used more for public relations, especially for Dehmlow’s DARE classes.
Before her, Ali was the sheriff’s office’s last full K-9 unit. He died in 2012 at age 9½ after seven years on the force.
“Ali was a very good dog, too,” Pickett said.
Beenblossom has met with Mo a few times prior to the start of the training, and he said the dog is “super personable.”
“He’s a very intelligent dog already,” he said. “The trainers have done a great job with him since they’ve had him. He gets along great with kids. You can approach him. You can pet him, and then when it’s time to work, he knows it’s time to work. He’s a great working dog, as well.
“I think he’s going to love (Bremer County). He’s already met all sorts of different people. He’s already doing great things in the trainings he’s got him doing.”
Pickett said that the training and care for Mo will all be based on donations.
On Monday at the Janesville branch, Fidelity Bank & Trust presented a $2,500 check to the sheriff’s office to help with the effort.
Brittney Diercks, senior vice president for retail loans, said the donation is part of the bank’s community mindedness.
“We are excited to be a part of this,” Diercks said. “With this unique donation, all of Bremer County is going to benefit from this contribution, so we’re really excited.”
The sheriff said his office hadn’t yet extended a fundraising campaign too far yet, but he said that Beenblossom and another deputy had already reached out to some people for assistance. Beenblossom said that they have collected close to $8,000 in pledges.
Pickett added that Chief Deputy Robert Whitney had made a presentation on Thursday to the Waverly Exchange Club about Mo.
The sheriff said the timing of adding Mo to the force was serendipitous. The BCSO was due to swap out some patrol vehicles. Pickett said that a deputy who was due to get a new car offered for Beenblossom to get the new one, and outfit for a K-9 unit, including back-seat air conditioning.
“When I do something, I don’t want to do it part way,” Pickett said. “I didn’t want to put a cage in a car that didn’t have rear air.”
Beenblossom said everything is in place to purchase Mo and provide for his training, certifications, equipment, medical expenses and kibble for the first year along with incidentals. The fundraising goal is $25,000.
“I’m not trying to re-invent the wheel,” Beenblossom said about fundraising. “I’m using guys who have had K-9 programs for many years. I’m kind of piggybacking off what they’ve found works. Initial fundraising, we’re going around and asking for the money, explain to people, pass a flyer around.
“The annual expenses that come up… then they go around and do presentations with the dog. They’ll show him, we’ll hide some sort of drug in a vehicle. We’ll have someone wear the bite suit. The annual expenses that will come up will be more demonstrations and more fundraisers and stuff like that.”
He said what he learned from the other agencies’ handling of their K-9s and what he can transfer to when he has Mo is the consistency an officer needs to have with the dog.
“Pretty much with any dog, whether it’s a pet or a working dog, it’s the same concept,” he said. “The dogs learn from consistency and repetition.
“All of these people we’ve been assisted by in the last — I’ve only been here four years, and I’ve seen every one of them with something we’ve had — and they all do the exact same thing every time, and it just shows they’ve got great training.”
Pickett said Beenblossom and Mo will be great partners.
“Glenn come to me initially and expressed interest,” the sheriff said. “I thought to be fair to everybody, I sent it out to all the guys to see if anybody else had any interest.
“It’s going to take a lot work on Glenn’s part, also. You have to have somebody who can put the time in, because if you don’t put the time in, you’re not going to have a good working dog.”
Currently, Beenblossom and his wife, Abby, don’t have any other dogs in their home. Their last dog was put down in August due to an illness.
“My wife and I made a decision to wait to see if this was going to come into fruition,” he said. “We’re holding off in getting our own pets, so we won’t have multiple dogs in the house right away.”
Diercks, with Fidelity Bank, said the fact that the sheriff’s office is using all donations for Mo’s upkeep is a good thing for the county.
“It is a group effort, and it’s good to see the community coming together to make this happen, to make Waverly, Janesville, the whole county a good place,” she said.
Pickett said Mo has been very impressive with some in the community, even before officially joining the force.
“The dog is a great looking dog,” Pickett said. “I’ve only showed the pictures to a couple of people, and they’ve said, ‘My God, the stance on this dog is awesome.’
“And the face, he looks … like a sweetheart, almost. When you put the (bite) sleeve on, this dog’s going to go at it. It’s kind of like flipping a switch.”
Beenblossom had shared a video to Pickett of a video of Mo interacting sweetly with the deputy’s 9-month-old baby on the floor.
“That’s a good dog,” Pickett said. “They know when to work and when not. That’s why you have to have the training and do it the right way.”