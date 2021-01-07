The post-holiday season and mid-winter months can be challenging for individuals who suffer from occasional or chronic depression or Seasonal Affective Disorder.
Symptoms can range from having low energy, losing interest in activities which are commonly enjoyable and problems sleeping to feeling hopeless or worthless, depressed or suicidal.
An online discussion sponsored by the Catholic Parishes in Waterloo will examine some of the common causes and risk factors for depression, basic coping skills, and suggested resources.
This online Community Forum will be conducted by Sr. Rita Cameron PBVM, a grief counselor with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. The program is free and open to the public.
Learn more at: waterloocatholics.org/community-forum.
Register to participate at: https://bit.ly/coping-with-winter-blues.