Grieving the loss of a loved one? GriefShare, a special help seminar and support group is available online. Safely get the support you need while grieving the death of a loved one. Weekly video/teleconferences will be held 4-5 p.m. on Sundays, May 3-July 26. Each week stands on its own, so you can join at any time.
You can have access to life-changing GriefShare videos and resources, and connect with others who have experienced the death of someone close/ understand what you’re going through—all while maintaining social distancing guidelines. And it’s free (hard copy Participant Guide is available for purchase, if preferred).
You don’t have to go through this alone. Get connected and get the resources you need to find hope and healing after the loss of a loved one. For more information or to register, call Crosspont Church at (319) 483-5116 or online at www.crosspointwaverly.com, or www.griefshare.org.