This year’s annual Busy Catholics’ Online Lenten Retreat sponsored by the Catholic parishes in Waterloo will feature reflections on the Beatitudes by Pope Francis.
The retreat, which will be held March 16-22, will include a daily scripture reading, the pope’s reflection, and a prayer for personal meditation. The pope’s reflections are adapted from his 2018 Apostolic Exhortation on holiness in today’s world “Gaudete et exsultate.”
Participants will have an opportunity to share their own insights and to read comments from other participants on the retreat blog. Information and registration is available at 319-233-0498 and online at https://waterloocatholics.org/online-lenten-retreat