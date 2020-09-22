Due to COVID-19 concerns, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer several online trainings for child care providers this fall. Each training will be offered at two different times and taught by ISU Extension and Outreach human sciences specialists.
Cent$ible: Getting What You Want will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 or at 9 a.m. Oct. 10. In this session, you will learn how to get what you want by setting financial goals and then creating a plan for your spending and saving.
Actions Speak Louder Than Words will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 or at 9 a.m. Oct. 24. Join this session to learn how to foster more positive role modeling to help children engage in positive health behaviors and practices.
Preschoolers and Pennies: Read, Talk, Learn and Play will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5 or at 9 a.m. Nov. 7. Children love to pretend they run a grocery store or a restaurant. Build on that interest with activities for preschoolers that practice money and literacy skills. In this session, you’ll explore ways to introduce and reinforce money-related words and concepts throughout the day as children learn and play.
Safe Food for a Healthy Future will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 or at 9 a.m. Nov. 21. This session will focus on how to protect the children in your care from foodborne illness.
The cost is $5 per training, and all childcare providers in the home daycare, community daycare and pre-school settings are welcome to attend. All trainings are approved by the Iowa Department of Human Services for two hours of credit. The Actions Speak Louder than Words and Safe Food for a Healthy Future trainings are also approved for Child and Adult Care Food Program Child Care Professional Development Credit.
For more information and to register, go to www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/cc-provider.