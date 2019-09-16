With just a few days before the nominations are due, several area school board secretaries are awaiting candidates to file for about a dozen or so seats to be voted on during the Nov. 5 election.
For the first time in Iowa history, school board and municipal elections will be held on the same day, as required by a 2017 bill that passed the Iowa Legislature and signed by now former Gov. Terry Branstad. Previously, school board elections were held in September of the odd-numbered year.
The deadline to file nomination papers for both school board and municipal elections is Thursday. School board candidates must file their papers with their district’s school board secretary.
As of Monday, only five candidates in area districts outside of Waverly-Shell Rock have filed their nomination papers: Barbara Reid, Teresa Gergen and Jodi Dumil, all running for another at-large term, along with a challenger Amy Oltmann, in Janesville, and Steve Aiello, who’s seeking re-election in Wapsie Valley District 1, which includes the City of Readlyn.
Janesville has three of its five school board members up for election, with Reid, who is the current board president, Dumil and Gergen’s seats open for the vote. The other two members, Lindsey Eibey and Tracy Meyer, have their terms running through November of 2021.
Wapsie Valley has two of its five board seats up for grabs. In addition to Aiello’s, the District 4 seat held by Jerry Van Daele is also on the ballot this year. District 4 includes the rural areas to the west and south of Fairbank in Bremer, Black Hawk and Buchanan counties.
In Sumner-Fredericksburg, three seats are available: two in the Sumner director districts, currently held by Steve Burrows and Michael DeSloover, and an at-large seat held by current vice president Candace Ackley. No candidates have filed in Sumner-Fredericksburg as of Monday.
Meanwhile, Tripoli has three of its five school at-large board seats up for grabs this year. They are currently held by Donna Hereid, Heather Bremer-Miller and Larry Piehl. No one had yet filed papers for either seat in this district as well.
In Clarksville, two of their five seats are available. The members currently in those positions are Chris Backer and Phil Barnett.
On Monday, Shellee Bartlett, the school’s business manager and board secretary, said she also hasn’t received any filings.
“Probably not until Thursday,” she said. “That’s probably when they’ll all turn them in.”