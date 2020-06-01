After a few months of being shut down due to the spread of the novel coronavirus at the order of Gov. Kim Reynolds, businesses have slowly started to reopen to customers and clients in the last few weeks.
It has been a gradual process. On May 22, restaurants in Bremer County and 21 other counties that had higher spread of COVID-19 were allowed to once again welcome dine-in guests at a 50% capacity.
On that same day, hair salons and barber shops were also OK’d to operate by appointment with no more than 10 people in the shop at once, also places like movie theaters and campgrounds were allowed to open.
Then on May 28, bars and other alcohol-serving establishments got the go-ahead to tap their kegs with the same requirements as restaurants for social distancing and capacity.
Monday, more businesses, including amusement parks, bowling alleys, arcades, casinos and outdoor playgrounds got the green light to operate, and the 10-person limit was rescinded.
As the mitigation of the virus was ongoing, the local business owners found ways to stay afloat. However, now that they’re back open, albeit with a reduced capacity, they’re glad to be busy once again.
Tyson Beach, owner of the Beach House, 110 E. Bremer Ave., and Wave Town Diner, 404 W. Bremer, said the first night of reopening Thursday was pretty good.
“It was busier than a normal night,” Beach said Friday afternoon. “A lot of people were coming out just for the first time again.”
He did expect very good business for the weekend.
Jesse Armstrong, one of the owners at Sasquatch Jack’s Hideaway Barroom & Grill, 118 10th St. SW in Waverly, opened up his restaurant for dine-in on May 23.
“The Iowa Restaurant Association was very helpful,” Armstrong said. “On their website, they have all of the things I can print off to set on the tables, like every other table is closed, to keep the 6 feet social distancing, and the signs I had to put on the door and everything.
“All of my employees are wearing masks (and) gloves, and slowly, but surely, business is ticking up every day. People are still real skittish, which I don’t blame them for. We are certainly not back to where we were before the pandemic began, but it’s getting there.”
Susie Jenison, owner of the Mane Street Hair Company, 106 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, said her salon has been “extremely busy” during the first week back open.
“It’s been working out very well,” Jenison said. “No problem with people wearing the face mask, no problem with social distancing. We have four chairs, and if each person has a customer in their chair, there could be like one or two in the waiting area. No problem.”
Each of the owners utilized different methods to make ends meet during the time their establishments were shut down. Sasquatch Jack’s, for example, offered carry-out and delivery services for their customers.
“It at least paid the utility bill and the rent,” Armstrong said with a chuckle. “But that was about it.
“Just like everybody else, we have suffered greatly through this pandemic, but we survived. We were able to procure the Iowa Economic Relief Grant, and that was great, but it was a drop in the ocean.”
Meanwhile, Mane Street declined to take part in the Paycheck Protection Program, the $359 billion program that was part of the CARES Act that had to get an extra $310 billion when the first round ran out. Instead, Jenison said the salon went to a local bank for a small loan just in case it was needed.
“It was so much quicker and easier, even though you had to play a little interest,” she said, “but if we don’t have to use it, we can give it back to them. Now that we’ve had a couple of weeks into it, we probably won’t even use that money.”
Like a few other businesses, Jenison said the staff at the salon took advantage of the last two weeks of the shutdown to make upgrades. Mane Street Hair installed a new floor.
“We got together with our little group and cleaned out the whole salon and took everything out of here,” she said, “backed up a trailer, put everything onto a trailer, and we put new flooring down.”
Meanwhile, down the street, East Bremer Diner used the lack of customers to finish its planned redo its façade. The restaurant will reopen for dine-in service Tuesday.
“It just worked out for us,” said Matt Lamos, East Bremer Diner owner.
In the long run, each of the business owners see some rough seas but eventually good times ahead.
“The Beach House, I know that is going to bounce back right away,” Beach said. “I have people knocking down my door. But the diner, I’m a little more worried for. It’s a different clientele, different people. They’re a lot more affected by the COVID, so I understand that they’re not coming in.”
Jenison said she and the other hairdressers are doing their job to keep themselves and everyone else safe as the pandemic continues.
“If one of the stylists gets sick with the COVID, we’d have to shut down for two weeks,” she said. “We’re doing everything we can to keep everybody safe and healthy.”
Armstrong, at Sasquatch Jack’s, said nothing is back to normal by any means.
“People are just worried,” he said. “The media has played a large part of scaring the (expletive) out of everybody.
“I’m hopeful for the future moving forward. I think we’re going to be OK, and I think that everything will come back to normal, but in the meantime, it’s a very slow rebuilding process.”