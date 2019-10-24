Schumacher Elevator Company has completed construction of a 23,730 square feet addition to the north side of their existing facility. The addition is constructed of precast concrete panels by Fabcon, each panel weighing about 20 tons. The panels and steel support structure were erected in just two weeks.
A public open house will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at One Schumacher Way in Denver. Refreshments and facility tours will be available.
The building addition increased the manufacturing facility by 13,130 square feet to accommodate the growing business as well as a new PythonX machine. The Python is a robotic plasma machine that can read 3D CAD files to precisely fabricate parts out of structural steel, as drawn by designers and engineers. It eliminates the need to manually measure, mark, cut, drill, and mill each part in multiple steps at multiple work centers and saves hours of production time. It also makes highly complex parts more feasible and cost effective to produce. Quality has always been the hallmark of the company and this machine will help build on that reputation.
The office portion of the project provides an additional 7,440 square feet on two floors and a mezzanine and archive area of 3,160 square feet. With a growing full-time staff, college interns, and high school student employees, work areas became increasingly crowded. The office houses 67 employees in administration, engineering, office and field support positions. The added space and the renovation of the existing office space incorporates more collaborative workspaces into a modern design, includes a large-scale training room which seats over 100, and will accommodate future growth.
Schumacher Elevator Company moved to its current location in 2000 and has experienced steady growth since that time. The company has almost 250 employees, which includes 131 maintenance technicians and installation technicians in Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Nebraska, and Missouri.