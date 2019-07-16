“Pull the plug,” “Reset,” “Downward Spiral,” “Rise and Demise,” all phrases that this city mayor has used to describe this project. With an attitude like this, a Wartburg tilted council and a few Waverly business individuals who want to use our land for an industrial park, everyone can understand what we have been up against for the last five to seven years since the inception of this project.
I have played softball on the current diamonds since 1972. They are the same diamonds in 2019. There have been no changes made. No improvements. A few years back the city did replace the wooden picket fence with a plastic snow fence; other than that, the city has done nothing to bring the existing diamonds up to date for our youth and adults. Dan Norton and his crew did raise money and had better field lights installed several years ago with very little help from the city.
I have had the pleasure of watching Bob Harken catch fast pitch for the great team of Butler Top Bakery out of Mason City on these diamonds. I have watched Bob, Bill, Charlie and Jeff Harken play soft ball on these diamonds. Gary Miller and his great Gemco teams played on these diamonds.
Ed White, from Waverly, was an All World Softball player, Steve Kerian, also from Waverly, became an All World fastpitch player. His photo was on the cover of Softball Magazine a national publication.
Through the years as soft ball has evolved with longer flite balls and better bats our diamonds have stayed the same.
Bill Heckroth and Chuck Brittain along with a host of volunteers put on the Coca Cola Classic for a number of years. This Little League tournament would draw up to 36 teams over a three-day weekend with a profit of $7,000 to $9,000, but it started to fizzle out as teams went to other locations to play that had better facilitates.
The slow pitch teams that I have sponsored have played in Midland, Texas, Panama City, Florida, Kearney, Nebraska, Liberty, Missouri and Owatonna, Minnesota for National tournaments.
In Iowa we played at state qualifying tournaments in Coralville, Cedar Rapids, Burlington, Nevada, Des Moines and Waterloo. All of these cities have invested in their softball diamonds for youth and adults and have fantastic facilities.
My players had three or four different uniforms. Each player had several bats at $300-$400 each. Different bats are used for different weather conditions and what core of soft ball is being used.
In our conversations with team members at these tournaments we would invite them to come to Waverly to play and we were met with laughter and they would tell us when you get regulation diamonds with 10-foot fences to protect spectators from getting hit, get rid of plastic outfield fences and upgrade the lights, they will come.
The mayor and City Council do not have a clue as to what softball is today. Host cities for the National Tournaments that we participate in, draw 45-70 teams for a four-day tournament and realize $450,000 to $500,000 in new monies for their cities. Some teams fly in, some come by chartered buses.
Adult and Little League tournaments are broken down into four different classes of play so all players can compete based on their abilities. Adult men tournaments are run by officials of The American Softball Association. All players must meet stringent dress codes, language codes, all decisions final by officials.
Councilman Brian Birgen said he was for youth baseball but said he didn’t know too much about it. I agree. A lot of people aren’t aware of all of the changes that have taken place with Little League baseball, girls’ softball and adult softball.
Our Little League has grown so large that we need at least six diamonds for our young girls and boys to play. With the poor condition of our fields, Little League teams have developed traveling teams so they can play other young kids from other towns because they will not come to Waverly to play.
I have had the pleasure to watch my two grandsons play Little League in Dike and Parkersburg at their new facilities. Both are beautiful parks.
For 47 years we have observed five new banks built, a new city hall, a new library, new additions to the hospital, companies receive credits to come here, support for remodeling the theatre, golf course updated, new walking and biking trails, a band shelter in Kohlmann Park and not to mention $6 million to Wartburg for The W that taxpayers paid for and less than 20% of the residents of Waverly use.
We have raised $1.4 million to date and are waiting for the city council to answer our request to let us purchase the land. Their answer is that they do not believe we can get the ball diamonds up and running. The reality is that they do not want us to succeed so that the land can be used for another purpose.
Still the council and mayor have no clue.
What would they say if a combine drove over a putting green at the golf course? If the library flooded 10 times like the Little League diamonds at the AMVETS? Or if a volleyball game was going on during a concert at Kohlmann Park? We have had to put up with these things for a long time and no council person or mayor has done a thing to change it.
This is why we want our own facility. We will show you that there are hundreds of people waiting to help once the city is out of the picture.
So, Mr. Mayor, “Pull your plug” and do what other intelligent, progressive cities have done for their youth, provide us with the land and let us build it because they will come!
Please call me, 319-242-2687 or stop into my office with good or bad comments regarding this editorial, I welcome everyone’s opinion.
Elections have consequences.