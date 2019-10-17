As a 25 year resident of Waverly and business owner, I have never been so disappointed in our city government as over the past couple of years.
Having numerous personal meetings with the current mayor and members of city council, I’ve been left wondering if they are more concerned about showing the power of holding elected office, or caring about the best interest of the citizens of this city.
I am happy to see the development of 10th Avenue with new businesses that employ many people. To my knowledge, none of these business owners received any tax incentives or grants from the city, and current property taxes are in excess of $32,000 annually, with one new property awaiting full assessment and taxation.
However, over the past four years, as these businesses owners have asked for the city’s assistance in improving safe access to our development for patrons and staff members, it has fallen on deaf ears. At our last meeting attempt this past spring, one councilperson actually made the comment “the roadway isn’t the problem, it’s that you people have built all those businesses out there.”
The mayor and council representatives concluded that the business owners, at our expense, must hire an outside engineering company to do a study of 10th Avenue to determine needs. It left me wondering why we pay such high property tax in Waverly.
Ironically, after being told by the city engineer years ago “there would never be another cut in driveway allowed off 10th Avenue,” and “if you were Walmart I’d worry about you,” I researched and learned that Casey’s corporation had completed a 162-page engineering study of the same area before being allowed cut in access off that very roadway. My guess is neither the mayor, nor many council members, have read the completed study. I can’t imagine the costs associated with that report from an outside engineering firm. Whatever happened to practically, fairness, and common sense decisions?
I personally believe economic growth is the goal of any prosperous community. It provides for our fine schools, roads, healthcare, and so many other positives that make Waverly a great place. In fact, some of our tax dollars go directly to employ an economic development director.
It’s time for a change in the leadership of our city government, and for the citizens to once again be heard at the upcoming election.