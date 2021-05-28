Chance Key had quite the week.
The Waverly-Shell Rock junior wrung in the 2021 season with 15 strikeouts during Monday’s win over Center Point-Urbana. He followed up with an encore Wednesday – this time at the plate.
Down a run with two on and one out in the bottom of the seventh, Key chopped a base hit to left-center. Sophomore Dylan Stockdale, with a generous lead at second, scored the tying run. Junior Carson Graven, who started on the mound and stood at first base, sped toward third. An errant throw from the outfield was scooped up by West Delaware catcher Isaac Fettkether, who zipped it toward second where Key was headed. The throw sailed high, Graven scored and W-SR walked off with a 3-2 come-from-behind win at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field.
“I was just thinking put something in play,” Key said. “I’ve been struggling a little bit at the plate. I knew I was able to get that opportunity, so I had to come through for the team. They’re all picking me up in the dugout, so I knew I had to give one back to the team there.
“Pretty good start. But we can always get better. I think we’ll start improving here.”
Indeed.
But the start of Wednesday’s non-conference tilt was anything but smooth for the Go-Hawks’ bats. They were held to just one hit – an infield single by junior Korbyn Dewey in the second inning – through three innings. Hawks starter Conner Funk struck out four and did not allow a hit ball out of the infield during that span.
The Go-Hawks (2-0) had a couple of chances to score with a runner at third base. Neither paid off. Sophomore Jack Wilson pinch ran for Dewey, who smoked a double to deep left, in the fourth, and stole third with one out. When senior designated hitter Peyton Groen chopped a grounder back toward the mound, Wilson took off toward home. Funk snared the ball barehanded and threw to Fettkether, who caught it and simultaneously tagged Wilson for the out.
Then, in the sixth, after cutting the deficit to 2-1, sophomore pinch-runner Sam Roose was thrown out at the plate by Hawks first baseman Spencer Mullen.
“With this team right now, we’re not going to pound it in the gap a bunch,” Go-Hawks coach Casey Klunder said. “But we do have some speed, and so we’re going to have to take those risks. A lot of times, they’re going to pay off for us. They did not early in this game.”
They did later, though.
Stockdale advanced to third on Key’s single and then scored to tie the game 2-2 in the seventh before the Go-Hawks won it.
“We take advantage, we’re opportunistic on the overthrow,” Klunder said. “This team’s going to have to play that way on the bases, and a lot of times it’s going to work for us, but sometimes it’s not.”
Graven, who Klunder said was on a low pitch count, was sharp early. The right-hander struck out the side in the first and had five strikeouts through three innings. He labored a bit in the fourth, but worked around three West Delaware hits, including a triple and an RBI double, and yielded just one run.
“He just seemed to run out (of gas) there,” Klunder said. “West Delaware is a really offensive team. They bring back a lot of guys from last year, and so for us to hold them down – and really, when I say hold them down, that means pitching but it also means good defense, and I thought we did both of those things really well (Wednesday).”
Graven gave way to senior Andy Roose, a first-year starter, who worked the final three innings. Andy Roose found himself in a jam in the fifth after walking the bases loaded, but the righty allowed just one run before ending the inning.
“He’s a kid that’s just kept doing it the right way,” Klunder said. “He doesn’t have a power arm, but he throws strikes and he mixes his pitches well and every step of the way he just keeps doing it the right way.”
Roose (1-0) picked up the win for the Go-Hawks, who executed their game plan centered around the fine details Klunder mentioned. They finished with just six hits, but the ones they got came at the most opportune time – late, with the game on the line.
Klunder talked about his team taking risks in certain situations. The Go-Hawks whiffed on their first two, but they capitalized when it mattered most. They won’t overwhelm teams with power arms or thumping bats, but they will chip away until they get a favorable situation.
Wednesday was evidence.
“That’s been our recipe for success,” the coach said. “Our best teams have had those things in common, where we’ve had fundamentals, opportunistic baserunning, pitching depth.
“This team is growing up right before our eyes here hopefully, but we have a long ways to go in terms of where we need to be offensively.”
W-SR 3, WEST DELAWARE 2
West Delaware ………. 000 110 0 – 2 8 5
Waverly-Shell Rock … 000 001 2 – 3 6 0
West Delaware pitching: Funk, Reeder (6) and Fettkether. W-SR pitching: Graven, Roose (5) and Shover.
W: Roose (1-0). L: Reeder.
2B: West Delaware 2 (Kehrli, Woellert), W-SR 1 (Dewey). 3B: West Delaware 1 (Ward).