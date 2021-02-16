Iowa State University and Outreach Bremer County office will host an Ornamental and Turfgrass Applicators Continuing Instruction Course for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, March 3. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program can be seen at office locations across Iowa.
The local attendance site is Extension office in Tripoli. Due to social distancing requirements, preregistration is required. Walk-ins on the day of the program will only be admitted if room allows. The course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Tammy Curley at the ISU Extension and Outreach Bremer County office at 319-882-4275 or tcurley@iastate.edu.
The course will provide continuing instructional credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 3O, 3T and 3OT. The IDALS-required topics to be covered are application equipment use, maintenance and calibration, safe application techniques including pesticide drift reduction and pests and pest management including phytotoxicity as appropriate.
Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses being offered by the PSEP team can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/psep.