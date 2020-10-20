Iowa State University and Outreach Bremer County office will host an Ornamental and Turfgrass Applicators Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa. The local attendance site is Tripoli.
Due to social distancing requirements pre-registration is required. Walk-ins on the day of the program will only be admitted if room allows.
The course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35 on or before Oct. 28 and $45 after Oct. 28. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Tammy Curley at the ISU Extension and Outreach Bremer County office at 319-882-4275 or tcurley@iastate.edu.
The course will provide continuing instructional credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 3O, 3T, 3OT, and 10. The IDALS-required topics to be covered include safe handling and storage of pesticides, laws and regulations, personal protective equipment, dollar spot management, control of yellow nutsedge, dealing with dry spot, emerald ash borer update, and an overview of the North Central IPM Center.
Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses being offered by the PSEP team can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/psep.