Waverly Health Center (WHC) will offer their monthly Speakers Series from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Dr. Robert Bartelt – Orthopedic Surgery, Visiting Specialist, will present “Orthopedic Injections: Fact versus Fiction.” Learn the latest regarding injections, including cortisone, hyaluronic acid and biologic agents such as platelet-rich plasma.
This event is free and open to all. Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.
To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.