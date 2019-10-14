Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Here are the 19 counties in the U.S.

who have voted with the rest of the country for president since 1980:

Warren County, Illinois

Vigo County, Indiana

Bremer County, Iowa

Washington County, Maine

Shiawassee County, Michigan

Van Buren County, Michigan

Hidalgo County, New Mexico

Valencia County, New Mexico

Cortland County, New York

Otsego County, New York

Ottawa County, Ohio

Wood County, Ohio

Essex County, Vermont

Westmoreland County, Virginia

Clallam County, Washington

Juneau County, Wisconsin

Marquette County, Wisconsin

Richland County, Wisconsin

Sawyer County, Wisconsin

Source: Wall Street Journal, Oct. 12, 2019

