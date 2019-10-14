Here are the 19 counties in the U.S.
who have voted with the rest of the country for president since 1980:
Warren County, Illinois
Vigo County, Indiana
Bremer County, Iowa
Washington County, Maine
Shiawassee County, Michigan
Van Buren County, Michigan
Hidalgo County, New Mexico
Valencia County, New Mexico
Cortland County, New York
Otsego County, New York
Ottawa County, Ohio
Wood County, Ohio
Essex County, Vermont
Westmoreland County, Virginia
Clallam County, Washington
Juneau County, Wisconsin
Marquette County, Wisconsin
Richland County, Wisconsin
Sawyer County, Wisconsin