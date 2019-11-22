Otto celebrates 100th birthday
Ethel Otto will be celebrating her 100th Birthday on Saturday Dec. 14 with an open house from 2-4 at Lakeside Meadows Living Center in Osage Beach Missouri.
Ethel was born Dec. 13, 1919, in Denver. She was married to Elmer Otto on Feb. 10, 1938. Ethel enjoyed many years of work on the farm and for the U.S. Postal service.
Ethel lived most of her life in Readlyn, Denver and Waverly, before moving to Lake of the Ozarks in 2018. She enjoys life at the Lakeside Meadows, participating in many of the activities offered and socializing with the other residents over breakfast, lunch and dinner.
She enjoys many visits by family and friends and would love to hear from you too.
Please come say hi or drop her a card and celebrate her 100th Birthday on Dec. 14. We would welcome you to visit if you are able or cards can be mailed to Lakeside Meadows Living Center, C/O Ethel Otto, 872 College Blvd., Osage Beach, MO 65065.