The Grout Museum, 503 South Street will be holding “Our History Unplugged,” on Dec. 31 at 11 a.m., 1:30 and 3 p.m.
Uncover stories from Iowa’s past during “Our History Unplugged.” Join actors throughout various Museum exhibits as they weave stories of famous local and state figures and offer a unique glimpse into those who have shaped our history.
These reenactments are included with Museum Admission: $12 adults, $6 veterans and children 4-13, 3 and under and Museum Members are free of charge.
For more information call 319-234-6357 or visit www.GMDistrict.org.