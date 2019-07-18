Ridiculous Day. Found a lovely blouse and earrings at Mick’s. Years ago, when I lost one of a pair of earrings, I would use the one left with one from another pair. If you wear them like you meant to do that, people believe your attitude.
Stopped in Be Unique. Front half is crafts for sale and back half is for Make and Take workshops. I wish them well and offered a puppetry workshop.
Had already eaten one of the new burgers at East Bremer Diner. Genuine Faux Farms and friends were able to sell the East Bremer Diner an assortment of heirloom lettuces to put on this burger that features a bun made by the Mixing Bowl Bakery, Wagyu beef from Hansen’s Dairy in Hudson and cheese curds from Hansen’s as well. Ask for a Born & Raised Burger. Now, that’s a burger and created right here.
Today, had Waverly’s largest tenderloin at Wave Town Diner. Wow. So glad to see that Wave Town Diner is now open till 2 p.m. For restaurants that close at 1 p.m. I’m out. That is when I begin to think of diner most days.
Walked along enjoying all the wares offered. Made a donation to Clean Water kids.
Noted the specials offered for our newspaper. Our newspaper has covered local government very well in the past few months. Road Diet, Statistics, Bridges, Recycling—important issues—plus all the sports and awards. Features and more. I hope you took advantage of the specials.
Attended program at the Waverly Public Library on Apollo 11. Presentation was by Dr. Figura. He was welcomed back to the Waverly Public Library to talk about the fiftieth anniversary of Apollo 11. Dr. Figura is Professor of Physics and Director of the Platte Observatory at Wartburg. I enjoyed adding a bit as I had actually been prepared to work a live mission in the Mission Control Center at the Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston during the time of preparation for that First Walk. I had Secret Clearance and would have worked Apollo 1 if it had not burned on the launch pad. Some of my souvenirs are on display in the Library.
Took a picture of the reason I stopped and waited on Cedar Lane on Saturday. I think losing this wandering scenic lane along the river to the efficiency of widening for two lanes in concrete and generous shoulders will remind many of us “Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone, pave paradise and put up a (concrete roadway).” That’s loosely taken from Big Yellow Taxi by Counting Crows.
A summertime week in my town.