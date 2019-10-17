Waverly-Shell Rock held its second annual Manufacturing Night on Oct. 7.
One hundred four attendees from the W-SR, Cedar Falls, Clarksville, Janesville and Wapsie Valley school districts gathered in the high school commons to meet with representatives from five industrial firms — Winnebago Industries, CMI Roadbuilding, GMT Corporation, TDS Automation and United Equipment Accessories. Also available were those from Hawkeye Community College, Iowa Workforce Development and two student groups — the W-SR Robotics team and Go-Hawk Manufacturing.
After a presentation in Rada Auditorium, three $500 scholarships were drawn. Ryan Sand won one from UEA, Erin Schaufenbuel won the GMT scholarship, and Adam Everhardt was awarded the one from TDS.
Participants then took the opportunity to tour two of four participating manufacturers: TDS, GMT, UEA and Winnebago.
Manufacturing Night was created in 2018 to help expose high school students to the possibilities of working in the field of manufacturing.