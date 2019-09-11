Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The inaugural Waverly-Shell Rock United Way Day of Caring will take place on Wednesday, which will have more than 60 teams and projects with more than 500 volunteers.

The following are the groups and projects that will happen throughout the day:

Advantage Administrators, Waverly Health Center/Friends of Family, Blanket making

AgVantage FS a division of GROWMARK, Inc., Benny Gambaiani Public Library (Shell Rock), Indoor and Outdoor Clean Up

Be Unique, Community of Waverly, Rock Painting

Crosspoint Church, W-SR High School, Outdoor Field Maintenance

Crosspoint Church Kids Ministry, Children’s Hospital & Veterans, Blanket & Card Making

Crosspoint Church Youth, Bremer County Historical Society, Paint Scraping/Weeding

Cuna Mutual Group – CBSI Ops, The Larrabee Center – Trinkets & Togs, Thrift store organization and window washing

CUNA CBSI Team, Community of Waverly (and beyond), Kindness Rocks

Cuna Mutual Group – Claims 1, St Mary Church, Cemetery Upkeep

Cuna Mutual Group – Claims 2, St Mary Church, Cemetery Upkeep

Cuna Mutual Group – Claims 3, St Mary Church, Cemetery Upkeep

Cuna Mutual Group – IT, Bremer ISU Extension, Waverly Community Sharing Garden

Cuna Mutual Group 3, City of Waverly, Staining/Sealing of Rail Trail Bridge

CUNA Mutual Licensing: Licensed to Unite, Retrieving Freedom, Cleaning, refreshing facilities

CUNA Mutual Group – New Business, Waverly Senior Center, Cleaning

Cuna Mutual Group: Risky Business, East Bremer Diner, Deliver food donations to shut ins

CUNA TheWho Team, Friends of the Family, Organize donation space

CUNA Mutual Group – WIPS IT, North Star Community Services, Shed Revitalization

Dairy Queen, W-SR Elementary & St. Paul Students, Will be providing a coupon for free ice cream treat!

Farmers State Bank, Waverly Childcare & Preschool, Making Coloring Gift Baskets

Fidelity Bank & Trust, St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Varnishing and painting benches

First National Bank Tellers, Waverly Health Center, Make blankets for WHC patients- Babies, toddlers, young children, teens and adults.

First National Bank – Trust Department, Bartels, Visiting residents

First National Bank, St Paul’s School, Playground painting projects

First National Bank, Bank Customers, Shut Ins, Elderly, Arrange and Deliver Flowers

First National Bank, Humankind, Random Acts of Kindness

First National Bank – Audit Department, Retrieving Freedom, Bathing & Grooming Dogs

Fortress Benefits, Waverly Health Center/Friends of Family, Blanket making

Four Queens, W-SR HS & MS Students, Will be providing a coupon for free ice cream!

GMT Corporation, East Bremer Diner, Hand out $10 gift certificates to random people from around town.

GMT Corporation, Waverly Area Veterans Post, Outdoor Clean Up Projects

Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa, Benny Gambaiani Public Library (Shell Rock), Afterschool Program Craft

Kristi Demuth Agency Inc., Friends of the Family, Pillow Drive

KWAY Radio, United Way Diaper Bank, Diaper Drive

McDonald’s, Community Members, Will be passing out 150 random coupons for a free McCafe Beverage

Neighborhood Closet, Friends of the Family, Refresh Quiet Room

Nestle 1, Pathways Behavioral Health, Yard work, picking up/sweeping parking lot, painting, cleaning windows, some inside fall cleaning, floor buffing/cleaning, organizing, misc. simple maintenance tasks

Nestle 2, City of Waverly, Staining/Sealing of Rail Trail Bridge

Peoples Insurance Agency, Waverly Homes & Manors, Resident Assistance

Renewed Purpose, Waverly Downtown, Downtown Cleanup

Security State Bank, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Food Drive

St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Waverly Food Pantry, Food Drive

TDS Automation, Friends of the Family, Painting Shelter Bedrooms

Terex 1, Waverly Health Center, Cleaning up flower beds

Terex 2, Sealing Rail Trail Bridges, Staining/Sealing Rail Trail Bridges

Terex 3, Winnebago Council, Boy Scouts of America, Ingawanis Adventure Base Painting on various buildings

The Accel Group 1, Day of Caring Kick Off, Breakfast set-up, serving, clean up

The Accel Group 2, City of Waverly, Staining/Sealing of Rail Trail Bridge

The Accel Group 3, Day of Caring Volunteers, Delivery of Snacks and Beverages provided by Martin Brothers Distributing

Trinity United Methodist Youth, Waverly Resident #2, Outdoor Home Repair & Clean Up

Wartburg College Advancement, United Way, Sort Christmas in July collection items and assemble mailing

Wartburg College Advancement. Waverly Health Center, Make blankets for WHC patients- Babies, toddlers, young children, teens and adults.

Wartburg Wrestling, Ira Sturdevant Historical House, Outdoor painting and staining

Waverly Chamber of Commerce, TBD, TBD

Waverly Health Center, Retrieving Freedom, Outside facility clean up

Waverly Library, Area Veterans and Seniors, Youth after school will participate in a card making party!

Waverly Life Church, Local Resident, Home renovation assistance

Waverly Newspapers, Ongoing Coverage

W-SR Elementary Schools, TBD, TBD

W-SR High School, TBD, 6th Period Projects

W-SR High School Go-Hawk Bake Shoppe, Community Meal, Prepare Dessert to provide at the Wednesday evening Free Community Meal

W-SR Middle School, TBD, TBD

W-SR MS FCCLA, North Star Community Services, Community Meal, Visiting individuals at Northstar, making treats for community meal

Waverly Utilities, Waverly Resident #1, Property Clean-up

Waverly Utilities, Discoveries Learning Center, Reading Buddy!

