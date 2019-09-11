The inaugural Waverly-Shell Rock United Way Day of Caring will take place on Wednesday, which will have more than 60 teams and projects with more than 500 volunteers.
The following are the groups and projects that will happen throughout the day:
Advantage Administrators, Waverly Health Center/Friends of Family, Blanket making
AgVantage FS a division of GROWMARK, Inc., Benny Gambaiani Public Library (Shell Rock), Indoor and Outdoor Clean Up
Be Unique, Community of Waverly, Rock Painting
Crosspoint Church, W-SR High School, Outdoor Field Maintenance
Crosspoint Church Kids Ministry, Children’s Hospital & Veterans, Blanket & Card Making
Crosspoint Church Youth, Bremer County Historical Society, Paint Scraping/Weeding
Cuna Mutual Group – CBSI Ops, The Larrabee Center – Trinkets & Togs, Thrift store organization and window washing
CUNA CBSI Team, Community of Waverly (and beyond), Kindness Rocks
Cuna Mutual Group – Claims 1, St Mary Church, Cemetery Upkeep
Cuna Mutual Group – Claims 2, St Mary Church, Cemetery Upkeep
Cuna Mutual Group – Claims 3, St Mary Church, Cemetery Upkeep
Cuna Mutual Group – IT, Bremer ISU Extension, Waverly Community Sharing Garden
Cuna Mutual Group 3, City of Waverly, Staining/Sealing of Rail Trail Bridge
CUNA Mutual Licensing: Licensed to Unite, Retrieving Freedom, Cleaning, refreshing facilities
CUNA Mutual Group – New Business, Waverly Senior Center, Cleaning
Cuna Mutual Group: Risky Business, East Bremer Diner, Deliver food donations to shut ins
CUNA TheWho Team, Friends of the Family, Organize donation space
CUNA Mutual Group – WIPS IT, North Star Community Services, Shed Revitalization
Dairy Queen, W-SR Elementary & St. Paul Students, Will be providing a coupon for free ice cream treat!
Farmers State Bank, Waverly Childcare & Preschool, Making Coloring Gift Baskets
Fidelity Bank & Trust, St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Varnishing and painting benches
First National Bank Tellers, Waverly Health Center, Make blankets for WHC patients- Babies, toddlers, young children, teens and adults.
First National Bank – Trust Department, Bartels, Visiting residents
First National Bank, St Paul’s School, Playground painting projects
First National Bank, Bank Customers, Shut Ins, Elderly, Arrange and Deliver Flowers
First National Bank, Humankind, Random Acts of Kindness
First National Bank – Audit Department, Retrieving Freedom, Bathing & Grooming Dogs
Fortress Benefits, Waverly Health Center/Friends of Family, Blanket making
Four Queens, W-SR HS & MS Students, Will be providing a coupon for free ice cream!
GMT Corporation, East Bremer Diner, Hand out $10 gift certificates to random people from around town.
GMT Corporation, Waverly Area Veterans Post, Outdoor Clean Up Projects
Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa, Benny Gambaiani Public Library (Shell Rock), Afterschool Program Craft
Kristi Demuth Agency Inc., Friends of the Family, Pillow Drive
KWAY Radio, United Way Diaper Bank, Diaper Drive
McDonald’s, Community Members, Will be passing out 150 random coupons for a free McCafe Beverage
Neighborhood Closet, Friends of the Family, Refresh Quiet Room
Nestle 1, Pathways Behavioral Health, Yard work, picking up/sweeping parking lot, painting, cleaning windows, some inside fall cleaning, floor buffing/cleaning, organizing, misc. simple maintenance tasks
Nestle 2, City of Waverly, Staining/Sealing of Rail Trail Bridge
Peoples Insurance Agency, Waverly Homes & Manors, Resident Assistance
Renewed Purpose, Waverly Downtown, Downtown Cleanup
Security State Bank, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Food Drive
St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Waverly Food Pantry, Food Drive
TDS Automation, Friends of the Family, Painting Shelter Bedrooms
Terex 1, Waverly Health Center, Cleaning up flower beds
Terex 2, Sealing Rail Trail Bridges, Staining/Sealing Rail Trail Bridges
Terex 3, Winnebago Council, Boy Scouts of America, Ingawanis Adventure Base Painting on various buildings
The Accel Group 1, Day of Caring Kick Off, Breakfast set-up, serving, clean up
The Accel Group 2, City of Waverly, Staining/Sealing of Rail Trail Bridge
The Accel Group 3, Day of Caring Volunteers, Delivery of Snacks and Beverages provided by Martin Brothers Distributing
Trinity United Methodist Youth, Waverly Resident #2, Outdoor Home Repair & Clean Up
Wartburg College Advancement, United Way, Sort Christmas in July collection items and assemble mailing
Wartburg College Advancement. Waverly Health Center, Make blankets for WHC patients- Babies, toddlers, young children, teens and adults.
Wartburg Wrestling, Ira Sturdevant Historical House, Outdoor painting and staining
Waverly Chamber of Commerce, TBD, TBD
Waverly Health Center, Retrieving Freedom, Outside facility clean up
Waverly Library, Area Veterans and Seniors, Youth after school will participate in a card making party!
Waverly Life Church, Local Resident, Home renovation assistance
Waverly Newspapers, Ongoing Coverage
W-SR Elementary Schools, TBD, TBD
W-SR High School, TBD, 6th Period Projects
W-SR High School Go-Hawk Bake Shoppe, Community Meal, Prepare Dessert to provide at the Wednesday evening Free Community Meal
W-SR Middle School, TBD, TBD
W-SR MS FCCLA, North Star Community Services, Community Meal, Visiting individuals at Northstar, making treats for community meal
Waverly Utilities, Waverly Resident #1, Property Clean-up
Waverly Utilities, Discoveries Learning Center, Reading Buddy!