CEDAR RAPIDS – Wartburg College’s Madison Overmann, Olivia Phillips, Sydney Powers and Sydney Rottinghaus were named to the All-American Rivers Conference team, the conference announced Thursday.
Ambriel Jacobs receiving honorable mention.
Overmann, a junior, and Phillips, a sophomore, were named to the singles team, while Powers, a senior, and Rottinghaus, also a senior, along with Phillips were recognized on the doubles team. Overmann and Phillips were both standouts for Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
Phillips was named the A-R-C player of the week Sept. 7 after opening her season with a pair of No. 1 singles wins for the Knights. An honorable mention award winner last season, Phillips finished her junior campaign with 7-3 singles and doubles records.
This is Overmann’s second career all-conference singles award while holding down the No. 1 spot for the Knights. She reached the consolation finals of the “A” singles bracket at the A-R-C individual tournament.
Powers and Rottinghaus paired up at the A-R-C individual tournament and medaled after a runner-up finish in the “A” doubles bracket. Powers and Rottinghaus each tallied eight doubles wins during dual matches this season.
At the No. 6 singles spot for the Knights, Jacobs went 3-1 in conference play and was 4-3 during A-R-C doubles competition. She, along with teammate Alyssa Guse, took fourth in the “A” doubles draw at the conference individual competition.
Wartburg opened 2020 with eight consecutive victories and finished 7-1 during conference competition, finishing second in the A-R-C standings which marked the second-best conference finish in program history.