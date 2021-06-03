MercyOne Medical is pleased to welcome Haleigh Pagel, ARNP, to Tripoli Family Medicine. Mrs. Pagel began in May and is now accepting new patients.
Tripoli is near and dear to her heart – she was raised there and is excited to serve a community she knows and loves.
“I chose the medical field because I wanted to make a difference in people’s lives,” she said. “Becoming a Family Nurse Practitioner was an easy choice for me because it allows me to care for patients of all ages.”
Mrs. Pagel earned her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Allen College in 2014 and her Masters of Science in Nursing from Simmons College in Boston in 2018. Since 2018, she has worked for Regional Health Services of Howard County.
She now lives in Sumner with her husband, Colin, and their three children, Kysen, Kinzley, and Kamdyn.
Her goal is to provide comprehensive care to patients of all ages through education, preventative care, and management of acute and chronic diseases.
You will find Mrs. Pagel at MercyOne Tripoli Family Medicine, 602 7th Ave. SW, Tripoli. Call 319-882-3534 or go to https://www.mercyone.org/northeastiowa/for-patients/schedule-online/ to schedule an appointment.