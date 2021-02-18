WAVERLY – Wartburg College wrestler Kyle Briggs named American Rivers Conference male athlete and wrestler of the week, while men’s track sprinter Dallas Wright was named male runner of the week, the conference announced Monday.
The No. 1/2-ranked Wartburg wrestling team rounded out its 2021 A-R-C schedule with a 47-3 win over Nebraska Wesleyan University, along with a 28-5 victory over Loras College to finish 8-0 during conference action and clinch the A-R-C title Saturday inside Levick Arena.
Kyle Briggs, a fifth-year senior, completed the conference schedule with an undefeated 7-0 record. At 174 pounds, he won by fall over NWU’s Talan McGill in 36 seconds and followed with a 8-0 major decision over No. 7-ranked Jacob Krakow of Loras on Saturday. The conference wrestler of the week award is the fourth of Briggs’ career.
The Knights have now collected the A-R-C wrestler of the week award for the fourth consecutive week, with Briggs following laurels from David Hollingsworth (Feb. 8), Kris Rumph (Feb. 1) and Zane Mulder (Jan. 25).
The remainder of the Wartburg wrestling 2021 schedule is to be determined.
Wright, a senior, won the 400-meter dash during the Buena Vista University triangular to help guide the Knights to a team victory Saturday in Storm Lake.
His time of 49.43 seconds ranks second in Division III and cracked Wartburg’s indoor top-10 list. The award is the second of Wright’s career.
Wartburg track and field hosts an American Rivers Conference Triangular meet against Loras and Nebraska Wesleyan during the 2021 Liz Wuertz Indoor on Feb. 20 at Hoover Fieldhouse.