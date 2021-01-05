WAVERLY – From the first time Reagan Dahlquist laced up her track spikes, she fell in love with the sport.
She became attached to it every time she competed. She loved the competition, as well as the mental and physical challenges each season brought. Her passion for the sport helped transform her into a standout.
Dahlquist, a senior at Waverly-Shell Rock, saw her junior season wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But her sophomore campaign turned out to be a memorable one. Dahlquist placed second at the Class 3A state meet in high jump after clearing 5 feet, 6 inches. She also broke the school record that season of 5-7. Dahlquist also led off W-SR’s 4x100-meter shuttle hurdle relay squad that placed third in 2019.
A volleyball player that held an important leadership role for the Go-Hawks last fall, Dahlquist didn’t have a difficult time choosing between which sport she wanted to pursue in college. She made her decision official by signing a letter of intent with NCAA Division II Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan, on Dec. 16.
“I went there when we were on vacation because we were passing by,” Dahlquist said. “I got to meet the coach and everything, and he started calling me and we talked. I went back again for an official visit, so I could meet the girls on the team and see people actually on campus, and I decided just to go there. That was the school for me.”
Dahlquist said she received additional scholarship offers from St. Thomas and Central College, but the campus environment at Hillsdale helped seal the deal.
“Everybody was super friendly,” she said. “It has a really strong academic program, and I just really liked the track team when I went and visited.”
Dahlquist plans to study science, but she hasn’t decided on a major yet.
With her future set, Dahlquist can now focus on her senior track and field season – barring any interruptions from the coronavirus.
“I’m glad that it’s off my chest,” she said. “I have a decision made, and now I can just enjoy my track year fully not having to worry about where I’m going to run next year.”
Madison Diaz was just 3 years old when she took up Judo, a modern Japanese martial art that has become an Olympic sport. Growing up in Miami, Diaz shifted to wrestling after Judo. It was something new to her at the time, but Diaz stuck with it.
It didn’t take long for her to fall in love with it.
She wrestled in Miami, where she won a Florida state championship last year. Diaz moved to Waverly in August, where she is part of Waverly-Shell Rock’s girls wrestling squad that has won back-to-back team state championships. She is ranked No. 16 nationally at 152 pounds and made the Des Moines Register preseason All-Iowa girls’ wrestling team for the 2020-21 season.
“It’s really nice to have a lot of teammates,” Diaz said. “You always have a drilling partner.”
Diaz will continue her wrestling career in college at Grand View after inking a letter of intent Dec. 16.
“I’m excited for what’s next, and I’m grateful for my parents allowing me the opportunity to do this and that my coaches are as well,” Diaz added.
When Diaz realized her potential in wrestling at a young age, she wasn’t sure she wanted to compete in the sport collegiately. That changed as the years went by.
“I decided I should probably fill my plate up with something else and try to win a national title,” she said.
Diaz, who plans to study accounting at Grand View, currently owns a 10-0 record (all falls) and wrestles at 152 pounds for the Go-Hawks. Her longest match of the season took just 1 minute, 16 seconds against Anamosa’s Maddy Fischer on Dec. 12.
Now that she has signed on with Grand View, Diaz can exhale and focus on the remainder of her senior season.
“(It’s nice) just opening up more in matches because you’re not really worried about what your scholarship number’s going to be,” she said.