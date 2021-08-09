Pamela “Pam” Jo Westendorf, 66, of Waverly, died Friday, August 6, 2021, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Pam was born July 1, 1955, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Donald and Phyllis (Ducker) Westendorf. She was baptized and confirmed at the EUB Church in Waverly. Pam then attended elementary school at Lincoln and later Irving and the Junior High School. Pam graduated from the Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1973. For several years she served as the assistant bookkeeper for her father’s business, Westendorf Construction in Waverly.
Pam was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly. She enjoyed watching baseball, her two favorite teams were the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals. She liked to count cross-stitch, watch old movies, and spend time with her family.
Pam is survived by two sisters; Jane (Craig) Freeman, of Lawrence, Kansas, and Lori Westendorf, of Waverly; a brother-in-law, Darwin Eick, of Waverly; a niece, Erin (Scot) Miller, of Algona, Iowa; a nephew, Bryce (Sheridan) Eick, of Waverly; great nephews, Madden, Hayden and Braxden Miller, and Easton Eick; great niece, Eisley Eick; an uncle, Joe Westendorf, of Waverly; and numerous cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Carol Eick.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date at the Waverly Senior Center. Private family burial will be held in the Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.