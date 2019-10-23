TRIPOLI — Volleyball success is a tradition at Tripoli High School.
The Panthers have made the state tournament in Cedar Rapids 19 out of the last 21 seasons, winning the Class 1A title 11 times since 1999. They are perennially ranked in the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union ratings season after season.
However, when the final rankings were released prior to the start of regional play, Tripoli had dropped out from their previous No. 12 position. Also for the first time in years, the Panthers did not have a first-round bye as the highest ranked team in their region.
Nashua-Plainfield came to town on Tuesday trying to improve upon a struggling season, and they were able to rise up against the Panthers to grab the first set and make the second stanza competitive. However, Tripoli was able to right the ship, and the Huskies’ play broke down in the next two sets to allow the Panthers to advance to the second round, 20-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-9.
Panther coach Courtney Anderson said her squad started a bit shaky.
“We ended strong, and that’s what counts,” Anderson said. “First game, obviously, we lost to them, and they came out strong, and they’re a great team. Being able to finish strong and get the ‘W’ is awesome.”
Amber McCall, the Huskies’ head coach, was proud of how her team started the match.
“I don’t think that Tripoli is a better team than us,” McCall said. “I think that they executed the ball better than we could at that moment.
“We made some errors and struggled at getting back on that, but I don’t think they’re a better team. We just obviously made more errors, but I’m very proud of the way we came out that first set and went and got that and battled.”
N-P (6-23) got out to a 7-2 lead early on in the opening set, as Makenzie Foelske notched back-to-back points to start the rally, and capped by a Libby Fisher ace and another kill by Foelske. But Tripoli (16-20) responded with an 8-2 run of its own, started with a side-out kill by senior Zoe Semelroth and later a dink from McKenna Schaufenbuel that found the floor and later a kill by Brianna Lobeck and an ace by Payton Franzen. A Husky error tied the set at 9, forcing McCall to call a timeout.
Mallory Mueller gave the Panthers a 10-9 lead before Abbi Hauser put a ball down to knot the proceedings at 10. N-P retook the lead on a Tripoli error before Schaufenbuel blocked an attack by Fisher to tie the set at 11. After that, the Huskies scored the next seven points, the first three on Panther violations and errors, with Shaylee Hansen’s ace to make it 15-11 forcing a timeout called by Anderson. The run continued with a kill by Fisher and a block by Foelske on Ellie Steere, followed by a Foelske ace which capped the run to give N-P the 18-11 advantage.
Tripoli tried to get back into the set, amassing a 6-2 run to pull within 20-17, but then the teams see-sawed before a Panther net violation clinched the first set for the Huskies, 25-20.
McCall said the Huskies prepared for Tripoli only having Semelroth as their offensive spark plug.
“When we knew she (Semelroth) was not in, they were going to be out of system,” McCall said. “When she was out of the game, we had to go to town on hitting and utilizing that time while she was on the bench.
“When she was in, we knew we really had to focus on our defense, so we practiced a lot of defense and our blocking as well.”
Set two went back-and-forth for much of the early parts, with neither team able to have a run of more than three points until the score was 13-12 in favor of Tripoli with N-P serving. At that point, Semelroth roofed Foelske to get the side-out, and then she and Loebeck had successive kills to force a Husky timeout at 16-12. N-P couldn’t re-establish their foothold after that, as Tripoli scored nine of the last 14 points to even the match at one set apiece.
Anderson said she told her team that they had to limit errors heading into the second frame.
“We were making too many mistakes, as well as every game from here on out could be our last game, every practice could be our last practice,” she said. “Play your hearts out.”
The third set ebbed and flowed until about the midway point. Tripoli did amass a 7-2 early lead before N-P crawled back to within 11-9. However, after that, the Panthers snatched control of the set on a kill by Mueller, a block by Semelroth on Fisher and later an attack by Mueller that glanced off of Foelske that made the score 14-10. It later became 19-12 on Husky errors, a Semelroth kill and a Steere ace, and at that point, McCall had to call timeout.
The Panther tidal wave was not abated. After Foelske scored for the Huskies, a cross-court spike by Lobeck that caught the sideline started a 6-0 run to finish the set, 25-13, to put Tripoli up, 2-1.
Anderson said the Panthers kept the aggression behind the service line, trying to rattle the Huskies as well as making first-ball kills.
“We made it tough for them to get it up, and that was huge for us,” she said. “Our energy and effort was amazing.”
McCall felt her team got “frantic” and “possibly a little bit scared” in the third set.
“We just had a hard time regrouping and refocusing and getting back together,” she said.
The fourth set was all Tripoli, as they dominated every facet of the game and went on multiple runs of five or more points to close out the match.
Semelroth led the Panther attack with 15 kills with a .464 hitting percentage along with six total blocks, one solo roof, five digs and an ace. Lobeck followed with 10 kills on a .259 clip, seven digs and an ace. Steere and Franzen each had three aces on the night, and Mueller led with 21 assists, while Steere added 11 digs.
For the Huskies, Foelske and Abbi Hauser led the offense with seven kills each. Fisher and Hansen each had a pair of aces, while Hansen had 14 digs, followed by Foelske with 13, Hauser with 12 and Abbie Hyde with 10. N-P had a hitting percentage as a team of .011 compared to Tripoli’s .255.
N-P loses three seniors from this year’s squad: Hansen, Fisher and Hauser. McCall said those three holes will need to be filled in 2020.
“Just understanding we need to be working towards filling those shoes and playing together all the time,” she said. “I feel that we could’ve had a better record, but we played hard at times. I think we were a much better team than what we showed a lot of the time.”
Next up for the Panthers is Turkey Valley (20-12), who swept Riceville, 25-12, 25-13, 25-20, in Jackson Junction. That matchup will be Monday at Tripoli High School.
Anderson said the Warriors are a solid team and will give the Panthers all they can handle.
“It’s regionals, and every team doesn’t want to stop playing,” she said. “Every team wants to move on. We have to bring our ‘A’ game and continue to push throughout the rest of this season.”