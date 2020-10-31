GILBERTVILLE — In the 1976 film “Rocky,” a club fighter is given a chance at the world heavyweight championship. On paper, the champion, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) should have knocked out Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), but the challenger goes the entire 15-round fight before losing a close decision.
In Friday night’s third-round 8-man football playoff game at Tom Ryan Field, Don Bosco dominated their competition throughout the season, with the closest contest being a 54-34 victory at Easton Valley in Week 6. Tripoli also had a brilliant resume, with only three opponents scoring in the double digits during their 8-1 record going into Friday’s game, with the sole defeat coming to Janesville at home, 54-18, on Sept. 25.
Based on reputations, the round-of-16 playoff would either be a blowout victory or a dogfight to the end. The latter occurred.
Tripoli was knocked to the canvas midway through the fourth quarter, falling behind 44-26, before picking themselves back up with a kick return touchdown and a 2-minute-drill-style drive for six more to pull within a score with 2:41 left in regulation. However, Don Bosco earned key first downs to run out the clock to win, 44-38.
Panther head coach Joe Urbanek was “super proud” of the performance his squad had against the Dons.
“We talked all week about scratching and clawing, and things were going to be tough at times,” Urbanek said. “When we got down two scores a couple of times in the second half, our kids just kept digging and digging. At one point, we were (down three scores), and we had a chance.
“We have to credit our seniors for the kind of guts they took to comeback.”
Senior quarterback Connor Piehl said he couldn’t ask for a better performance from his teammates in this contest.
“We did all we could do, but the chips didn’t fall we wanted tonight,” Piehl said. “Monday, coming into film, we knew it was going to be different. In the past years, we kind of just noticed a different feeling coming into Don Bosco, but with this group of seniors that we have here, I just knew it was going to be different. I was going to be a fight, and I knew we could do it. We just fell short.”
The first possession for each team ended in punts before the Panthers (8-2) found paydirt first. Tripoli needed six plays to travel 55 yards, with the assistance of an unnecessary roughness penalty after Blake Brocka gained 22 yards on a run into Dons (8-0) territory that put the ball onto the 9-yard line. Three plays later, Piehl completed the drive with a 5-yard touchdown to put Tripoli up, 6-0, with 4:27 left in the opening quarter.
That lead was short-lived, though. Bosco needed just three plays to go 65 yards, capped by a 54-yard pass from Cael Frost to Dillon Welter. A Frost run for two points gave the Dons the 8-6 advantage with 3:22 to play in the period.
After Tripoli was forced to go three and out, Don Bosco marched the ball 74 yards over nine plays in a drive that straddled the quarter break. Frost then scored from 2 yards out and got the conversion with 10:11 before intermission to put the Dons up by 10, 16-6.
Tripoli threatened to answer on the very next drive. The Panthers went 52 yards on six plays, but on the seventh from the Bosco 3, Brocka fumbled while trying to move the pile. The Dons recovered on their own 8 to stop the scoring threat, but they couldn’t do much with the gift.
The Panthers were able to bounce back from the error to take over on the Dons’ 35 following the punt return. Runs by Piehl, Brocka and Austin Bremner put the ball on the Bosco 10, and Piehl connected with Bryce Schroeder to get the ball to the 1. After getting stuffed on first-and-goal, Piehl scored on the next play with 12 seconds left in the second stanza to move Tripoli within four, 16-12.
In the third quarter, the Panthers took their second lead of the game on their first possession after a Don three-and-out. The 62-yard drive over 11 plays had a few key downs. On third-and-10 on their own 18, Piehl got a 10-yard gain and the first down after a measurement. Then, Brocka rumbled 4 yards on third-and-2 to midfield and got another 15 following a Bosco personal foul penalty. Four plays later, Brocka got enough for a first down on fourth-and-3 from the 18, and then Piehl needed just one more play to get the remaining 14 yards to score with 6:51 left in the penultimate period, taking the 18-16 lead.
It seemed the momentum remained on the Panther’s side when the Dons faced fourth-and-7 on their own 39, but Frost was able to rattle off a 17-yard run, and get the benefit of a personal foul flag to put the ball on the Tripoli 12. After another flag put the ball on the 5, Frost ran the ball in from there to put Bosco back ahead, 22-18, with 4:13 remaining in the third.
Tripoli was prepared to get the advantage right back on their side. On the third play of the six-play, 51-yard possession, Brocka broke a 37-yard run to the Dons’ 12. He then added runs of 2, 5 and 4 yards to just short of the goal line. However, Piehl fumbled the ball into the end zone on a quarterback sneak, recovered by Bosco for the touchback.
The Dons took full advantage this time, even though a holding penalty put them at their own 8 following a holding penalty on first down. Frost scrambled for 15 on first-and-18, and then 3 more for a new set of downs, and then connected with Carson Tenold for 29 yards to the Panther 25. Two plays later, the duo hooked up again for a touchdown pass with 19 seconds left in the third to make the score 30-18.
In the fourth, Tripoli completed the nine-play, 40-yard drive. An 18-yard pass from Piehl to Cade Mueller to the Dons’ 9 set up the scoring toss to Jase Heireid, for which he was able to outreach Tenold in the end zone, with 9:18 to play. A two-point conversion by Bremner put the Panthers down by just four, 30-26.
However, the Dons took momentum right back. They needed just three plays to go 50 yards, with Frost going 43 yards to score and take the 38-26 lead with 7:42 to go. Then after the Panthers turned the ball over on downs on their next possession, Frost tossed a short pass to Tenold, who did the rest for a 31-yard scoring play for the 44-26 advantage with 6:20 left.
But the Panthers didn’t let the setback keep them down for long. On the ensuing kickoff, Bremner received the ball on the 22 and took it back 58 yards along the Tripoli sideline to score with 6:10 left and bring the Panthers back to within 44-32.
After forcing Bosco to go three-and-out and punt into the end zone, Piehl conducted a hurry-up drive to cover the 65 yards over 12 plays. Tripoli had an illegal block downfield flag that pushed them back 10, but the mark-off still allowed them a first down, and the next snap, Piehl was roughed after throwing an incompletion to put the ball on the Dons’ 22. Six plays later, Piehl found Mueller just short of the goal line for a first-and-goal, and Piehl powered into the zone with 2:41 left to bring the Panthers within a touchdown, 44-38.
With all three timeouts still available to Urbanek, all the Panthers needed was to force Bosco to give up the football on its next possession. However, Frost was able to gain three first downs, including what became the last play from scrimmage on fourth-and-inches from the Panther 34 for 2 yards to clinch the win.
Piehl believed that the Panthers were going to be able to summit the mountain that is Don Bosco.
“I thought we were going to come back up on top,” he said. “That kick return right at the end there, with Austin, I thought this was our turning point right there. Just one fourth down or one first down, it didn’t happen.”
The Dons will head to Janesville to face the Wildcats (9-1), a 66-22 victor over New London, in the quarterfinals. Although Don Bosco has a better record overall, since the two teams did not meet this season and they both are district champions with zero district losses, Janesville gets to host, as they are last alphabetically between the two.
Urbanek said his Bremer County neighbors have a good shot to make the UNI-Dome, where the semifinals will be played Nov. 13.
“Dale (Eastman) has done a nice job at Janesville,” he said. “They pass the ball well, and that’s something that I think will give Bosco fits.
“We had a lot of time to throw tonight, and we missed a few receivers. They’re also playing without (Cade Tenold), and that’s a big blow to them, too. Credit to (Don Bosco), they played well. I’m super proud of our guys.”
Score by quarters
Tripoli ……… 6 6 6 20 — 38
Don Bosco … 8 8 14 14 — 44
First quarter
T: Connor Piehl 5-yard run (pass fail) 4:27.
DB: Dillon Welter 54-yard pass from Cael Frost (Frost run) 3:22.
Second quarter
DB: Frost 2-yard run (Frost run) 10:11.
T: Piehl 1-yard run (pass fail) 0:12.
Third quarter
T: Piehl 14-yard run (run fail) 6:51.
DB: Frost 5-yard run (run fail) 4:13.
DB: Caron Tenold 25-yard pass from Frost (Welter pass from Frost) 0:19.
Fourth quarter
T: Jase Heireid 9-yard pass from Piehl (Austin Bremner run) 9:18.
DB: Frost 43-yard run (Frost run) 7:42.
DB: Tenold 31-yard pass from Frost (run fail) 6:20.
T: Bremner 58-yard kickoff return (run fail) 6:10.
T: Piehl 1-yard run (pass fail) 2:41.