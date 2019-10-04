TRIPOLI — It would be a homecoming game Connor Piehl may not forget for a while.
Accounting for all but two of Tripoli's touchdowns, with one rushing and four passing, the junior quarterback paced the Panthers to a 52-21 homecoming victory over Janesville in a battle for third place in 8-man District 2.
The Panthers (4-2 overall, 3-1 District 2) was able to score pretty quickly after forcing the Wildcats (4-2, 2-2) into an early three-and-out. On Tripoli's third play of the drive, Blake Brocka rumbled for a 44-yard touchdown run. Following two penalties on the conversion, Piehl connected with Lincoln Drewis for two points to make the score 8-0 with 8 minutes, 52 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
Janesville was able to answer on the very next possession. On third-and-6 from their 23, Lou Dodd connected with Caden Billingsley for 39 yards. On the next play, Dodd called his own number for an 8-yard carry to the Panther 10, and a personal foul penalty put the Cats 5 yards closer. Dodd then found Wiley Sherburne for the touchdown to cut the Tripoli lead to 8-7 with 7:10 left in the first period.
But that would be the closest the Wildcats would be.
On the next possession, the Panthers marched down the field on a seven-play, 65-yard drive, capped by a 10-yard pass from Piehl to Michael Davis. After the two-point conversion, the advantage stretched to 16-7 with 5:06 left on the clock.
The Panthers forced Janesville to punt after six plays and took over on their own 15. After the quarter break, Tripoli went 14 plays to score. Piehl set up the score when he dropped a dime to Drewis for 25 yards to the Wildcat 13. Four plays later, the two connected again for a 10-yard scoring toss. After Dawson Bergmann faked the PAT kick to run it in for two, Tripoli led 24-7 with 7:31 before intermission.
Janesville tried to find an answer on the next possession. However, after eight plays and 39 yards, a Carson Pariseau run ended up a yard short on fourth-and-3 to turn the ball over on downs.
Tripoli would make them pay.
Piehl would lead the way, running most of the way, running eight of the 10 plays. He would dive in from 1 yard to cap the drive to push the score to 30-7 with 3.2 seconds left in the half.
The Panthers would get the ball to start the third quarter, starting from their 20. However, penalties would eventually push them back to their own 6. On that third-and-21 play, Piehl found Drewis after the defender fell over on coverage. The senior receiver took it the rest of the way for the 74-yard pitch-and-catch score with 11:14 left in the frame with a 36-7 score.
The Wildcats would answer in a penalty-marred possession. Pariseau would take advantage of the extra yardage given from the flags with a 6-yard run with 7:07 left in the period to make the score 36-14.
After Tripoli punted for the only time in the game, Janesville seemed to have the momentum and was threatening to score again. However, a pass from Dodd to Sherburne was picked off by Piehl at the Panther 4 to stop the drive.
The ensuing drive went 76 yards on 10 plays, capped by a 25-yard run by Mason Bradley to make the score 44-14 with 36.5 left to play in the penultimate period.
The Wildcats went three-and-out on their next possession, and then the Panthers needed six plays to go 55 yards, capped by a Piehl-to-Drewis 35-yard pass to push the lead to 52-14 with 7:50 remaining in the game.
Janesville had one last hurrah with a seven-play scoring possession that went 43 yards, with Pariseau going into the end zone from 11 yards with 3:32 to play for the 52-21 eventual final score.
Next week, Tripoli travels to Rockford, while Janesville will host Northwood-Kensett.