TRIPOLI — As thunderstorms raged outside of the Tripoli High School gymnasium Tuesday night, the Panthers made volleyballs rain down onto Clarksville’s side of the court in a three-set sweep.
Class 1A No. 6 Tripoli (10-8 overall, 4-1 Iowa Star Conference) took just less than an hour to defeat the Indians (2-11, 0-4), 25-12, 25-13, 25-3. The Panthers used a 16-0 run to close out the match, with Zoe Semelroth recording five aces in that stretch.
Tripoli head coach Courtney Anderson said her team had made improvements during each of the three sets.
“We put some different players in there, and they meshed very well,” Anderson said.
The opening set had some back-and-forth very early, with the Indians taking a 3-1 lead, but then the Panthers grabbed control of the proceedings, going on a 13-1 run to pull out to a 14-4 advantage. During that stretch, Mallory Mueller notched a couple of aces, while Semelroth and Riley Butikofer put down a pair of balls each, Butikofer with two kills, and Semelroth with a block and a spike.
The teams traded points until it reached 20-10, when Semelroth, now in the back row, had a free ball fall behind Clarksville’s defense. That started a 5-2 finish to the set, which ended on an Indian service error.
The Panthers took control early in the second set, blitzing out to an 8-1 advantage on kills by Semelroth and Butikofer and a pair of aces from Mallory Mueller. However, the Tribe worked their way back into the game with four straight points, with a kill from Jenna Myers and two ace serves from Katie Stirling.
But then, Tripoli exerted its dominance, going on an 11-1 run. Semelroth and Ellie Steere each had a block to begin the sequence, and after a pair of Clarksville hitting errors, McKenna Schaufenbuel knocked an overpass down to make the score 14-5. Rachel Borchardt later interrupted the string with a kill for the Indians to make it 15-6, but Semelroth got the sideout immediately, and later got an ace for the 20-6 advantage.
Clarksville tried to come back, eventually pulling with 21-13 with Stirling going through a Panther block along with two aces from libero Cheyenne Behrends in that sequence, but a net violation gave the ball back to the Panthers. An ace by Schaufenbuel and two Tribe errors gave Tripoli the second set and the 2-0 lead.
It was all Panthers in the third. After trading the first two points of the set, Butikofer grabbed the next two on a kill and a block. The two teams then traded service errors before libero Emma Heim had a pair of aces sandwiching spikes by Steere, and then Steere found the floor on a tap.
Makenzie Bloker interrupted the Panther attack when her bump found the floor on the Tripoli side of the net, but then a pair of Indian errors started the ultimate runout. Schaufenbuel and Brianna Lobeck spurred the trot before Semelroth notched back-to-back aces to make the score 15-3. She had her third service winner of the twine after a pair of Indian miscues. Three more errors pushed the score to 21-3, before Steere put a ball down, Semelroth aced, Schaufenbuel scored on a spike, and Semelroth ended it on another unreturnable serve.
The senior star said the big run was a good ending for the team.
“We kept fighting, and the energy was up,” Semelroth said.
Anderson added that Semelroth has a big arsenal of serves that she executes well.
“She’s got the top serve, top flow as well as the floater serve,” Anderson said. “She brought both of them out and interchanging it and whatnot.
“Bringing that at the service line, I mean that’s unstoppable.”
And Semelroth also brings that to the net when she’s in the front row, Anderson said.
“I’m glad she’s on my team,” Anderson said.
Clarksville Head Coach Taylor Ahrenholz was not available for comment after the match. Official stats were not uploaded to quikstatsiowa.com by press time.
Both Anderson and Semelroth said the Panthers had to focus to play their game as they faced an overmatched squad like Clarksville.
“It’s just another game,” Semelroth said. “We just have to keep our energy level up and keep fighting.”
Anderson added: “Regardless who we’re playing, we want to make sure we’re playing T-Town volleyball, every single point, every single game, so that way, we hold ourselves to a standard, and definitely we did that.”