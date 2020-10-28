WAVERLY – Between 2014 and 2015, Janesville was in the midst of two of its most successful seasons on the football field in recent memory.
The Wildcats won 10 games in 2014 before posting nine wins the following season.
Loaded with upperclassmen, the Wildcats’ roster began to thin. Experience began to dry up as a new wave of players, mostly underclassmen, took on new roles.
The rebuild was in full swing, and Janesville experienced its fair share of growing pains along the way. In 2016, Janesville went 3-6. It won six games in 2017 and appeared in the 8-man playoffs. Then, in 2018, it went 5-5, followed by a 6-3 mark last fall.
“Obviously, 2016 was a great learning experience to go 3-6,” Wildcats head coach Dale Eastman said. “It’s humbling because we had been really good for a couple years in a row. I had some great talks with a couple of my mentors about this could be really a big year in learning for myself and my staff in what we needed to do to become better at this level.”
Patience was something Eastman and his coaching staff had to become comfortable with. They had to trust the process, knowing they had a talented class coming up. The future was bright in many ways.
“We knew we had the opportunity (to be successful),” Eastman added. “You just wonder are they going to live up to the expectation?
“To think that just because these guys have had success at a young age doesn’t mean it automatically translates to being good when they’re in high school. There’s still a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and tears that goes into winning the state title. I think Dan Gable said it: That gold medal’s not made of (gold); it’s made of a special, unique form of metal – it’s called blood, guts and desire and all that stuff.”
Live up to expectations the Wildcats did.
Janesville has quietly been one of the most robust teams across 8-man. With senior running back Carson Pariseau running free and junior quarterback Leo Dodd engineering the offense, Janesville has dominated the majority of its opponents in 2020.
After suffering a 40-35 defeat to Easton Valley in the regular-season opener, the Wildcats have won eight straight heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. third-round playoff matchup against visiting New London at Jack Bolt Field.
There’s no question expectations have been raised for the Wildcats this fall, especially with the allotment of talent they have on both sides of the ball.
Pariseau, who is 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, has bruised opposing defenses for 1,481 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns. He ranks fifth in 8-man in rushing and his 30 scores are third.
“He’s a weight room junkie,” Eastman said. “He’s a horse. He works hard. A great teammate.”
Pariseau, who is a two-time team captain, rushed for 1,228 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior last season. Surpassing what he did a year ago was something he never thought he would be able to do.
“(I) just kept working and got there,” he said.
Dodd, whose older brother, Noah, quarterbacked the Wildcats in 2015 and then played at Wartburg College, has added an important dynamic to the Wildcats’ offense. Being able to both run the ball and throw it has been a fixture the Wildcats have leaned on time and time again this season.
Dodd has become one of the premier quarterbacks in the state. His 1,349 passing yards are sixth-best in 8-man. He’s also thrown 21 touchdown passes to just four interceptions. He ranks second in 8-man with a 171.6 quarterback rating, too.
“Him being a second-year starter is a huge deal because he understands everything,” Eastman said. “He comes from a very athletic family.”
Another aspect to Dodd's growth has been the coaching of his older brother. Noah and Leo spend a considerable amount of time going over plays and watching film each week, and the results have been vital for Janesville’s offense.
“(He) has that older brother coaching him, not from the sideline, but hands-on,” Eastman said. “He’s going over plays and formations and all that stuff with him, teaching him how to read the defense, watching film together to see what (our opponent is) going to do against us.”
It also helps to have skilled players to throw to. Dodd has plenty of those. Junior Wiley Sherburne leads the Wildcats with 25 receptions for 513 yards and seven touchdowns, while classmate Jared Hoodjer has snagged 13 passes for 218 yards and six scores. Senior Joey Carlson has hauled in 17 catches for 329 yards and four scores.
“I love our offense,” Dodd said. “I think we have one of the most talented offenses in the state. We have so many weapons, that it’s easy for me that we have all these weapons to go to. It makes it really easy.”
After rebuilding and restocking their roster, the Wildcats are in position to make a deep run in these playoffs. Their offense has scored 76 touchdowns – the most of any team in all classes. Look no further than Pariseau and Dodd, who will lead them to where they want to go.
“If you want to stop the run, we’ll throw,” Eastman said. “If you want to stop the pass, we’ll run. In our mind, our offense can’t be stopped.”