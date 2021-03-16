As the weather improves and spring arrives, it is once again time to open our Park facilities.
Weather permitting, the restroom facilities at City Parks will be open and useable by April 1, 2021. The playgrounds are always open.
A couple of reminders for Park and Public Facility use:
• Social distancing practices will continue to be in place.
• Restrooms, drinking fountains and shelters are cleaned and trash removed according to our regular maintenance schedule.
• Shelters and playground equipment will not be sanitized.
• Please use your best judgment and respect others as you use the park facilities.
We are accepting reservations for the park shelter houses. All rental payments are due and payable at the time of the reservation. Fees are $35 per 4-hour period.
We also kindly remind park patrons to pick up after your pets. Please be respectful and clean up all areas where your pet may have exhausted. This includes trails, sidewalks/walkways, vacant lots, common areas and parks. Pets need be leashed and under control at all times.
Dog waste is more than just a foul and unsightly mess. It’s also a breeding ground for infection. Bacteria, worms and other parasites thrive in the waste until it’s cleaned up or washed into the water supply. Giardia, ringworm, roundworm and E. coli are examples of such inhabitants, all of which are commonly found in dog feces and are easily transferable upon contact.
Although this may not be a pleasant chore, it is the responsibility of the pet owner.
For additional information on the Waverly Park Facilities, contact Waverly Leisure Services at 352-6263.