This is my opinion that the project to put youth ball diamonds along Cedar River Parkway is going to cost more than the taxpayers can bear.
With the reconstruction of the bluff — high cost of leveling the site, getting sewer, water, electricity plus having to close a street and acquire more land to make room for the adult diamonds, plus building more parking lots will be very expensive. The fake news about how much Champions Ridge will cost with the inflated numbers of site preparation, which we had to use based upon mayor and council requirements.
Information from local farmers that have a high degree of experience in working with the DNR and Land Stewardship Council that using their large implements and earthmoving equipment to make terraces and waterways could have the (Champions Ridge) site for the first four diamonds level and ready for final grading and seeding in a week.
Whoever said that we wanted the entire site level is wrong. There maybe four or five different levels, with walking paths, flower gardens and landscaping to identify different segments of the complex.
Local contractors, implement dealers and farm related business stand ready to help with this project, it will be like a mini farm progress show with these people working side by side with the general contractor. So our fundraising has not stopped we are still waiting for the Mayor and Council to answer our questions of what else we need to provide to them.
This will be truly a community effort of hundreds of people all pitching in to help. We don’t have billionaire alumni donors to fund this project like some colleges do, it is made up of good hard working people, county conservation groups, trees forever, fair group, pork producers, beef producers, little league teams, adult ball groups, 4-H clubs.
There will be plenty of trees to provide shade for people watching the ball games so they don’t get heat stroke while setting in the sun.
I encourage people to look at Coralville, Marion, Burlington, Nevada, Newton to see why they have invested in their complex and the great returns, hotels, restaurants and fast food places are providing income for their cities to prosper.
Please call your council members, the mayor and city administrators and tell them to honor Neal Smith’s dream of for the youth of this community. I welcome any comments or suggestions and you can reach me at 416 W. Bremer Ave., Suite A.