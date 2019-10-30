The Waverly Ball Diamonds Task Force made its report to the City Council on Monday night, and it recommended moving forward with creating eight youth baseball and softball diamonds near the Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Complex.
The council will be taking up the proposal during its next regular business meeting on Monday, Nov. 4 and allowing the task force to continue its work in developing plans for the complex.
Task force chairman Jeremy Langner, who is also the principal at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School and a member of the Waverly Youth Baseball Club, told the council that the site along Cedar River Parkway will allow the city to serve baseball players ages 13 and under and softball players 14 and under. The proposal also allows the T-ball program to continue at Shell Rock.
“We see this moment as an opportunity to find some closure to a conversation that has been lingering in our city for quite some time,” Langner said in his opening statement. “How can we provide kids an opportunity to play on improved facilities?”
Langer said while the information he shared from his committee — which also included vice chairman Chuck Brittain, Joshua Petersen, Tina Miller, Charlie Heyer, Jennifer Nus and Kevin Miller — wasn’t “groundbreaking,” it was evidence that progress in this area needed to be made.
“It should be our effort to converse about one goal: Improving our community as a whole,” Langner said. “These are not just baseball and softball fields that we are talking about. This is about the quality of life that we provide for families in Waverly and the surrounding communities.”
He added that the parkway site would be the primary location for youth ball programs. Also, the fields at Kiwanis Park would continue to be available for overflow programming and practices.
Langner said there were three main obstacles in determining the best place for the new complex. He found there were some plans that dated back to 2001.
“You can go years and years and years they were looking at that,” he observed. “That’s not hidden anywhere. It’s just the reality of what it is. … It’s good to reference that it has been a conversation since 2001.”
The second roadblock was an established project in the community, namely Champions Ridge. It was a planned project that would have located up to 12 youth and adult baseball and softball diamonds as well as the new Bremer County Fairgrounds on land that was sold to Waverly by the late Neil Smith. However, the governing board announced Friday afternoon that it would cease operations due to a lack of a way to complete it in the current local climate.
Third, there was a need for improvements of facilities. The three current youth diamonds at Kiwanis Park, also known as the former AMVETS facility, flood often, and the three at Memorial Park have many flaws like spaces in fencing and snow fences for home run barriers.
In going over the facilities, one of the highlights is what is known as a “miracle field.” This diamond would provide kids with disabilities, whether they use crutches, walkers or a wheelchair, to play ball on a field with a rubberized surface that makes it accessible to them.
“When you look at the scope of everything in the conversation, if you want to look at a group who is not included currently in the City of Waverly, it is children with a disability,” Langner said. “Every other age group has an opportunity to play ball with their peers. Those with a disability — a physical disability — currently do not have that opportunity in Waverly.
“We engaged in this conversation for quite some time, and we felt this was the staple of what we were trying to be able to provide for our town.”
Langner said that the other seven regular ball fields are marked as the maximum age group that it could handle. Three of them would be able to handle 14U, or 14-and-under, softball and 13U baseball, another three would allow use for 10U baseball and 12U softball, and the seventh would be only for baseball up to a 13U level.
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow asked how each field would be configured for the younger age groups. Langner said the baseball pitchers’ mounds would be portable — not a permanent dirt mound like in traditional baseball diamonds — and the base pegs can be moved anywhere between 50 and 90 feet apart.
“There are facilities around the state that are purchasing portable fences and are moving fences, so you can make it feel like a smaller field,” Langner said. “That’s something you could do. It wouldn’t be a requirement.”
He said the facility was designed mainly for recreational youth baseball and softball, knowing that there are some needs for competitive, travel teams and tournaments.
In the site plan, there are blue areas depicted. At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe, who served as the council liaison with the task force, pointed out they were not ponds for water retention, but rather bioswales.
In addition, there would be areas for playgrounds and a bike trail that would connect Crestwood Avenue to the trail along Cedar River Parkway along the west edge of the complex. Adjacent to the main parking lot and miracle field, there are restrooms and concessions stands, a central press box at each of the “clovers,” or groups of three diamonds, as well as a single box at the 13U baseball field, and also an indoor practice/storage building near the northwest parking lot.
Langner acknowledged that in a previous meeting, Public Works Director Mike Cherry, City Administrator James Bronner and Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan had indicated a possible timeline to have the facility ready by 2021.
“We understand that things happen, Mother Nature happens, and things can be different,” Langner said. “As far as we’re concerned, that could be Dec. 31 of 2021 (when it could be complete).”
Ward 4 Councilman Mike Sherer inquired if there needed to be any barrier between the western-most diamonds and the adjacent neighborhoods.
“Are any people in the homes there concerned about (home runs)?” Sherer asked.
“We discussed that if they hit home runs, we giggled about it,” Langner said, as the council laughed. “We don’t see it being an issue.
“We did talk about it, Mike. You can’t see that distance with this map. Remember, there is a bike path there, as well, and additionally, there’s some trees and some things there. The frequency of that would be less.”
Bronner added there is more distance between the western 13U diamonds and the OMNI Development than it appears on the diagram.
“I suppose it would be a big deal for a ball to make it past the bike trail before it even got close to the houses,” Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen hypothesized.
“It would remind you of ‘The Natural,’” Langner replied, referring to the baseball movie starring Robert Redford.
“If some kid hit the ball out the way out there, hurry up and get his autograph for that ball, because he’s going to be a star,” Drenkow said to further chuckles.
Bronner said the dimensions of the home-run fences on the upper-age fields are at 275 feet, which is the maximum distance for a standard Little League field. There is another 100 feet beyond that to the nearby neighborhood.
“If you do (see the ball travel that far), you’d might as well check his birth certificate,” Bronner said. “He’s probably not hitting a 380(-foot) ball like that.”
On that vein, Sherer asked if the neighbors have any issues with having a baseball complex located next door. Langner said that was going to be discussed at a later time.
The next step for the complex planning is establishing an engineering firm selection committee, consisting of two task force members, two City Council members and two members of city staff. The city would also set up a 501(c)3 through Leisure Services and the Northeast Iowa Community Foundation to handle a capital campaign.
At-Large Councilwoman Edith Waldstein asked when the council could expect a “broad strokes proposal with dollar amounts and funding sources.” Bronner said there are some early estimates available, but it would be tough to nail something down without an engineered plan.
“We can throw you a number of $3 million, $5 million, I mean it’s hard to actually pinpoint without especially getting the groundwork engineered,” Bronner said. “When we start looking at funding sources, you’re talking about what we, as a city, can contribute in, whether it’s (general obligation) funding, what we can accomplish with (State Revolving Fund) funding, which is what we’re looking at for the concrete and the bioswales and some of that engineering. Grant work, we do have leads, quite a few, actually, and then you have your fundraising piece, which Jeremy and the group will definitely be a part of.
“Financially, it comes down to where the council can prioritize this. Are there projects we need to push off? Are there current projects that we have funded today that we want to push off and use that funding through a change in resolution in what it can be used for? It’s a simple thing to do. Do you look at selling the property you currently have (Champions Ridge)?”
He added that although there were reports that Smith and his family sold his farm to the city at below market value, he would be thrilled if the Champions Ridge site could be sold at a break-even level.
“All this talk about this windfall, I guess I don’t know where that is coming from,” he said. “I don’t see it.”
However, Bronner said that in the end, developing the parkway site is less expensive than Champions Ridge. It’s topographically flatter, for example, with a 2-foot difference in elevation versus as much as 20 on the west end of town.
“The utilities are already present, we don’t have to put in lift stations,” he said. “All this is already here, and it’s already available to be done.
“We don’t have a solid number, but I’ll shoot you 3-5 (million dollars). It’s the best I can tell you right now.”