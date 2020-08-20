My family has been blessed this spring, and throughout the summer. We watched a pair of cardinals collect their building materials, build their nest, lay their eggs, tend to their young, teach them to fly by booting them out of the nest, and become empty-nesters, male and female, “husband” and “wife,” “dad” and “mom,” always together doing what they have been given to do.
As we prepare to send our children to school – primary, secondary, and college – I thought the example of our cardinal friends was something to consider. After all, Jesus had something to teach us about the way of birds: “Therefore I tell you, do not be anxious about your life, […] Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they? And which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life?” (Matthew 6:25-27)
This year, more than nearly any other year in the past century, there is seemingly much to be anxious about. Will our children be safe at school? Will they learn what they need to learn? What about sports? Band and orchestra? Choirs and plays? Speech? And all the other things our children love to do and that make their parents proud? Will they bring the virus home to us? None of us can honestly say. We simply do not know what will happen.
This is where the example of the birds is useful. Birds aren’t anxious about such things; they just do what they have been given to do. Now, I know as well as you that birds are not sentient creatures; they are not self-aware. Nearly all they do is by instinct. And yet, Jesus uses the birds as an example, not so much about what we should do, or how we should be, but about the nature of God, how He cares for the birds and provides for them and for all His creatures. How much does God care for and provide for us, His children, whom He values even more than the birds?
“God loves your child more than you do. You need to get that. You may have given birth to them, but He gave life to them, He gave breath to them, and He has a purpose for them. And there’s not a pandemic big enough or a school year weird enough that can change His plan for them. – Ignore the noise of the world. Listen to the voice of God. Rest in the Hands that are holding your child – and you, too.”
Now, I did not write the quote above, though I wish I would have. I have to admit I saw it on Facebook. But, how true it is! And, a much-needed reminder! We love our children because they are our children. But, we are God’s children, and our children are God’s children, too – and God loves all of us such that He cares for and provides for and protects us, has redeemed us in His Son Jesus Christ, and works everything for the good of those He has called and who love Him. We do not need to be anxious. God knows what we need and He graciously provides it – not magically, but through the vocations of His children: teachers, doctors, farmers, grocers, mothers and fathers, pastors, etc. We do not need to be anxious; we add nothing to our lives by being anxious and worrying. What we need to be doing is what we have been given to do – trust in the Lord and do what He has given us to do, just like the birds.
This is not to suggest we should be foolish or rash or irresponsible. That would be as faithless and wrong as being anxious. God has given us our reason and senses, something He hasn’t given to the birds, and He expects us to use them. But, He also expects us to trust Him; to trust that He loves us and cares for us, and that He knows what we need and provides it for us. Remember, God loves your children more than you do, and He loves you just as much. He’s got this. Don’t be anxious. Just do what you have been given to do. God will work with that and through that for all His children, through good things and through bad things, for the good of all He has called, who love Him and trust in Him, through Jesus Christ.