Arguably, the central story of the Holy Scriptures is the Exodus, the story of God’s mighty deliverance of His people out of bondage and slavery in Egypt.
This story, played out in the book of Exodus, is the central event of Jewish history, commemorated annually in the Feast of Passover, remembering the tenth and final plague God visited upon the Egyptians, killing their firstborn while sparing the firstborn of His people who had marked their doorways with the blood of a sacrificed lamb. Building upon that idea,
Christians find the Passover fulfilled in the Son of God Jesus Christ’s sacrificial death upon the cross. There, God provided the unblemished Lamb of His Son as an all-atoning sacrifice that would take away the sins of the entire world.
The Lord no longer requires a sacrifice for sin, for He has satisfied that requirement and has atoned for our guilt in Jesus’ blood. The sacrifice the Lord truly desires, says St. Paul (Romans 12:1), is the living sacrifice of our bodies and lives in humble and loving service of our neighbor and in praise and thanksgiving to God – in other words, an attitude of gratitude.
Following the Exodus, however, the Israelites began to grumble for thirst and hunger, even to the point of blaming God and accusing him of intending evil towards them: “Would that we had died by the hand of the Lord in the land of Egypt, when we sat by the meat pots and ate bread to the full, for you have brought us out into this wilderness to kill this whole assembly with hunger,” (Exodus 16:3) and, “Why did you bring us up out of Egypt, to kill us and our children and our livestock with thirst?” (Exodus 17:3).
I hope that you find the Israelites’ grumbling against God as impudent and audacious as I do. Where was their gratitude? The LORD had delivered them from slavery by mighty works, accompanied them in a pillar of cloud by day and a pillar of fire by night, and had been faithful to them, keeping His promises made to Abraham, Isaac, and their father Jacob. How quickly they forgot. How quickly we forget too.
When things are going well for us we take God for granted. We may even begin to think that our good fortune is solely due to our hard work and effort. When things begin to go badly, however, when unemployment, financial woes, marital strife, disease, or death begin to afflict us, do we not begin to grumble against God and blame Him for our misfortune? Or, perhaps we begin to doubt His goodness, or that He is there for us at all. I hope not, but if we are honest with ourselves we will admit that such thoughts pass through our hearts and minds even if we don’t want them to.
To worship God, to have Him as our Father, is to believe and to trust in Him and His Word and Promises made, kept, and fulfilled in the past, and finally and definitively in the sacrifice of His Son Jesus Christ, even during the bad times – especially during the bad times. Faith is not fickle; it does not give up when bad times come, but faith clings all the more to our Lord and God and His Word for forgiveness, life, and salvation. Such faith produces hope and love.
The Lord never promised us that it would be easy. In fact, He promised the exact opposite: “In the world you will have tribulation.” (John 16:33) “We must endure many hardships to enter the kingdom of God.” (Acts 14:22) “If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me.” (Matthew 16:24) However, the Lord did promise that He would never leave us or forsake us (Deuteronomy 31:6; Joshua 1:5; Hebrews 13:5), that He would be with us always (Matthew 28:20), and that nothing can separate us from His love (Romans 8:38). And, that is the cause of our faith, our hope, and our love, and also our gratitude, thanksgiving, and praise.
God’s people maintain an attitude of gratitude in all things – in good times and in bad. Because the people of Israel were hungry, they forgot to be thankful for their deliverance from slavery. When God answered their prayers and gave them manna to eat, they soon grew bored with it and grumbled some more. Let us be grateful for the blessings we have and not focus upon our wants. The Lord has promised to provide us with what we need, which may not necessarily be what we think we want.
During the COVID-19 pandemic we were all forced to sacrifice some of our creature comforts: Work, school, and church; shopping, dining out, and sporting events; changed vacation plans and postponed celebrations; etc. And yet, the vast majority of us were still able to attend school online, work from home, view worship videos and devotions; shop online, order take-out; and more.
Moreover, we are blessed to live in the freest of the nations of the world where we are prone to take the most basic necessities and luxuries for granted: Running water, sewers, electricity, reliable internet and communications, just laws, representative government, peace and safety, and much, much more. To be sure, many are grumbling today about many things. Are they focusing on what they think they want rather than what they need? Are they counting their blessings, or are they counting their grievances?
An attitude of gratitude goes a long way towards finding peace for yourself and creating peace for others. Remember the Lord’s blessings, promises made and kept in Christ Jesus, and give thanks with a grateful heart. Let us maintain an attitude of gratitude.
“Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever.” (1 Chronicles 16:34)
“Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18)
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6-7)