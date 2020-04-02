Around 607 B.C., God raised up King Nebuchadnezzar II of Babylon in judgment against Israel for her sins of idolatry and rebellion against Him.
Over the course of 20 years, Nebuchadnezzar sent his armies to quash Jewish revolts until finally he laid siege to Jerusalem an entire year before finally destroying the city and the temple in 586 B.C. During this time the Babylonians took thousands of Jews captive into exile in Babylon, including Daniel, Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego.
The exilic author of Psalm 137 captures the intense tribulation and sorrow of the Babylonian exiles in a poetic lament: “By the waters of Babylon, there we sat down and wept, when we remembered Zion. On the willows there we hung up our lyres. For there our captors required of us songs, and our tormentors, mirth, saying, “Sing us one of the songs of Zion!” How shall we sing the Lord’s song in a foreign land? If I forget you, O Jerusalem, let my right hand forget its skill! Let my tongue stick to the roof of my mouth, if I do not remember you, if I do not set Jerusalem above my highest joy!”
While they were in exile in a foreign land, the hope that sustained the people of Israel was a return to Jerusalem, the rebuilding of the temple, and the corporate worship of the Lord by His people.
Though we are not presently in captivity, our present inability to gather together in our churches to worship as a congregation and to receive our Lord’s gifts together can feel somewhat exilic. For those accustomed to hearing the weekly proclamation of their sins forgiven, the proclaimed Word of God, and to receiving Christ’s body and blood for the forgiveness of their sins, the strengthening of their faith, and the assurance of their life now and forever in Christ our Lord, there is something truly foreign and lamentable about being forced to fast from the rich food the Lord provides us in the festal gathering of the faithful around the Lord’s banquet table. I pray that this time of tempered exile serves the faithful today as it did the Jewish exiles in Babylon, that we would increase in our hunger and thirst to receive the Lord’s gifts in His Church once again and to sing together songs of joy to our God and our Savior Jesus Christ.
As we quickly approach Easter Sunday in the seeming likelihood that we will have to observe it in separation and in symbolic exile in our homes, I am reminded of the Lenten discipline of fasting. Though rarely practiced today in a meaningful sense, the purpose of fasting was that, by abstaining from food and most drink, the faithful would hunger and thirst ever more for the Bread of Life, the Word of God and His Sacraments. At present, most of us are eating well enough, but most of us are not receiving the Word, body, and blood of our Lord with any regularity. Therefore, I encourage you to use this time to reflect upon the richness of the gifts our Lord provides us and serves us in His Church that we may all appreciate and give thanks for them even more when He restores us to them.
For, the Lord will restore us just as He restored Israel. The Lord had fixed the time of the Babylonian Captivity at seventy years. Then the Lord raised up King Cyrus of Persia who permitted the Jews to return to Israel and to begin rebuilding the city and temple in 537 B.C. Our period of exile will come to an end also, and we will return to the Lord’s house to receive His gifts together as His people once again. Then we will rejoice and sing with David in Psalm 122, “I was glad when they said to me, ‘Let us go to the house of the Lord!’” and with the Sons of Korah in Psalm 84, “My soul longs, yes, faints for the courts of the Lord,” and “For a day in your courts is better than a thousand elsewhere. I would rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God than dwell in the tents of wickedness.” For the Lord promises through the mouth of His prophet Isaiah, “though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red like crimson, they shall become like wool” (Isaiah 11:18).