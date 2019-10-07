An area lawmaker was voted by Iowa House Republicans to be the next speaker starting at the next session in January.
State Rep. Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, who represents House District 50, was elected on Monday to the post, succeeding Rep. Linda Upmeyer, R-Mason City.
Upmeyer announced she was stepping down from her role on Sept. 30 and would not seek re-election next fall.
Grassley, 36, who is the grandson of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, serves the area that includes parts of Butler and Grundy counties. He is in his seventh term in the Legislature and has been the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.
“It is a true honor to be the next Speaker and I am humbled by the support from the House Republican caucus,” Pat Grassley said in a statement by the House Republican caucus. “I want to thank the members of this caucus for placing their trust in me as we prepare for the 2020 legislative session and campaign season.
“Even with new leadership, House Republicans will continue to pursue a common-sense agenda that Iowans support. Responsible budgeting that gives taxpayers a seat at the table will always be a top priority for this caucus. We will continue to invest in our workforce, ensure our rural communities aren’t left behind, and focus on hard-working, middle class Iowans. I look forward to hitting the ground running and getting to work on these important issues.”
Chuck Grassley issued a statement through his Senate office from his farm near New Hartford showing a grandfather’s pride.
“I’ve watched my grandson Pat mature as a freshman legislator at age 23 to become a very effective leader in the Iowa House,” Iowa’s senior senator said. “I attribute the mentorship of Speaker Linda Upmeyer for serving as a tremendous role model to Pat and the entire Republican caucus. Notably, Pat became chairman of the Appropriations Committee after just nine years. He likes to remind me that it took fifteen years for me to earn that gavel.
“Ever since he was elected in 2006, Pat has held town meetings regularly. Keeping in touch with his constituents is his main priority and that has helped him effectively represent his district. Pat has not forgotten his strong Butler County roots. Working on our family farm from a very young age, Pat embraces the value and virtue of hard work and it shows.
“Barbara and I continue to be very proud of our grandson and have full confidence Pat will serve Iowans well as he takes on his new role as speaker.”
Additionally, the statehouse GOP members voted Rep. Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley, as House Majority Leader, and Rep. John Wills, R-Spirit Lake, was named speaker pro-tempore.
Jeff Kauffman, chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa, said in a statement: “The incoming House leadership team has a proven record of putting Iowans first, creating a conservative agenda and moving common sense legislation that reflects Iowans’ priorities.
“The Republican team is strong, and Speaker-Select Grassley, Majority Leader Windschitl — along with (Senate) Majority Leader (Jack) Whitver, President (Charles) Schneider, and Gov. (Kim) Reynolds — are tremendous leaders who are getting results for small businesses, students, and families across the state. I look forward to working with them to grow our majorities in 2020.”