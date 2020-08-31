With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, millions of voters from coast-to-coast, including tens of thousands in Iowa, are expected to vote absentee for the Nov. 3 general election to avoid the crowds at the polling places.
However, with the debate over the security of sending the ballots back to their county election commissioners by mail — ramped up by President Donald Trump — and with recent proposed cuts by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy — later retracted — some are hoping their local officials would have a drop box handy to turn in their votes.
But in a report published Wednesday by The Des Moines Register, county auditors in Iowa were told that drop boxes were not allowed to receive marked ballots.
Instead, election officials could set up a contactless drop-off during regular business hours.
That caused some confusion, as according to media reports and the Iowa State Association of County Auditors, 39 of the state’s 99 counties use some sort of drop box system.
But Kevin Hall, Iowa State Department spokesman, said Iowa Code doesn’t allow their use of drop boxes for ballots.
Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf said it’s something that the voters want.
“We’ve been already telling them that was an option,” Wolf told Waverly Newspapers by phone. “We had done that in (the June primary) and we’ve done that in previous elections. Never before has it come up or been told that a person delivering your ballot means face-to-face, as it’s now being interpreted by them.
“It’s a way for voters to return (ballots) and feel safe about returning them.”
By Friday, though, Secretary of State Paul Pate issued a statement that his office would give auditors new information to clear up the confusion over drop boxes. In the statement, Pate said that any drop box must be on county-owned property.
Put other ways, the box located along the sidewalk parallel to First Avenue Northeast on the north side of the Bremer County Courthouse can still be used to drop off ballots.
In a follow up text Monday, Wolf said she is “very pleased” about this development.
Pate said in his statement that there were complaints some auditor’s offices had set up unattended drop boxes away from the courthouses, in places like parking lots and grocery stores.
“This is where the attorney general was involved in stating that those do not meet the present standards of the law,” Pate said.
Wolf told Waverly Newspapers on Thursday that she had been challenged at times about the use of the courthouse drop box for ballot receipt. She said some have made charges it could lead to it being loaded with extra ballots.
“With the process we use and the labels that is specific to each person that requests a ballot, with the barcode, and that’s how it’s entered into the system, with Iowa’s laws and Iowa’s rules, I don’t see how the election can be ruined,” Wolf said.
“I don’t feel it’s a way that is going to cause extra ballots to be thrown in there that will go through the tabulator here (in the courthouse). Every single ballot that comes through here gets verified and is connected to a single voter.”
She added that her office had received many phone calls about how to cast their vote without going to the auditor’s office in-person nor via the mail.
“The public isn’t here,” Wolf said. “They don’t see what we’re doing. They don’t know our processes. If I were in the public, I would wonder, I would doubt.
“We treat every election the same way, treating it as is. We are doing everything by the book and doing it with as much integrity as we possibly — as there even can be. It’s like everything is so buttoned down, is so tight and so carefully, we want to be able to turn around and prove anything that you’ve questioned and thought about it, we’ve addressed it. There’s a rule for it, there’s a process for it.
“We wish that we could show everybody so they could trust it. The mail-in voting, there’s always room for people to be bad, but they get caught at some point, either before, during or after.”