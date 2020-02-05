Patricia “Pat” Ann Schedtler, 90, of Sumner, formerly of Waverly, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020.
Pat was born on June 3, 1929 in Sumner to Roy and Edith (Flood) Rathbone. She graduated from Sumner High School in 1947.
She was united in marriage to Ernest Schedtler on November 16, 1947 in Sumner. Three children were born to this union. In addition to her work as a homemaker, Pat helped Ernie run the family business.
Pat had a natural talent for music, and enjoyed cooking and baking. She had the gift of perfect pitch and played piano by ear. Pat enjoyed playing cards with her friends at Cobblestone Court Assisted Living in Sumner. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly.
Pat is survived by two children, Kathryn Ann Hampton (Gary Borger) of Westampton, New Jersey and Joel Allen Schedtler (Deanna Cochran) of Longs, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Justin Jeffcoat Schedtler (Jacqueline) of Waverly, Iowa, Katie Hampton Jordan (Mike) of Hamilton, New York, Erin Onyango (Donald) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Ivy Hampton Harbin (Tamir) of Delran, New Jersey; and ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Richard Ernest Schedtler; and seven siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buck Creek, Iowa with Rev. Joel Becker officiating. Burial will follow the service at Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner. A public visitation will precede the service on Friday starting at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to University of Iowa Center for Advancement Rheumatology Research and Development (www.givetoiowa.org/Schedtler), PO Box 4550, Iowa City, IA, 52242.
S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner is in charge of the arrangements.