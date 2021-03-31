Paul C. Mardorf, 79, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Online condolences for Anne Mardorf may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
