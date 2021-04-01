Paul Charles Mardorf, 79, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.
Paul was born on May 4, 1941, in Decorah, Iowa, the son of Rev. Alfred and Rosalma (Neubauer) Mardorf. As a pastor’s kid, he called several places home and graduated from Manson (Iowa) High School in 1959. He studied for year at the University of Iowa and then attended Wartburg College where he met his future wife Anne Hartmann. He graduated in 1963 with a degree in Business Administration and Economics and then began his 40-year career at Lutheran Mutual Life (Cuna Mutual) in July of 1963. He and Anne were married on August 8, 1964, at Elvira Zion Lutheran Church.
Paul and Anne were charter members of Redeemer Lutheran Church, where Paul also served as treasurer for over 20 years, served on committees, and sang in the church choir for several years. He was also an active member of the Waverly Kiwanis Club. He enjoyed playing cards and was involved in bridge clubs, poker nights, and many family games of Liverpool rummy. He spent much of his spare time keeping up with sports teams, especially the Chicago Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Paul and Anne enjoyed traveling in their retirement, including trips to England, Italy, Germany, Russia, Hawaii, Alaska, and many more. Paul liked a good pun and told many “thorough” stories.
Paul is survived by three daughters, Lynne (Steve) Ruschill, of Lenexa, Kansas, Julie (David) Bridges, of West Branch, Iowa, and Sara (Travis) Nuss, of Waverly, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Zach (Olivia), Allison and Nick Ruschill, Claire, Ted and Will Bridges, and Tanner and Mallory Nuss; a sister, Carol (Dennis) Harms, of Corvallis, Oregon; a brother, Allen (Dean Spong) Mardorf, of Rancho Mirage, California; a sister-in-law Jeanne Hartmann, of Eldridge, Iowa; and a brother-in-law Tom (Susan) Hartmann, of Bellevue, Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. The service will also be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. on the Redeemer Lutheran Church Facebook page. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Memorials will support Redeemer Lutheran Church, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, the Wartburg College Mardorf Family Scholarship and Lutheran Services in Iowa. Online condolences for Paul may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.