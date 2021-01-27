Paul Hansen, 69, of Waverly, Iowa, was surrounded by his family as he peacefully died and went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Lake Mills, Iowa, from complications of ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis).
Paul was born May 31, 1951, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the son of Reverend Erling and Alice (Hammersland) Hansen. Paul graduated from the Emmetsburg High School in 1969 and in 1973, graduated from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Paul worked as a Press Operator for Rubber Development Corporation in Waverly, Iowa.
Paul’s memory is honored by: two sisters, Christine (Rick) Johnson and Margi (Mike) Ficken; brother, Steve (Ann) Hansen; nieces and nephews, Amy, Marie, Nathan, Leigh, Kelly, Michael, and Megan; and fifteen great nieces and nephews; and dear friends Bill and Sandy Rustad.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents.
Paul has been cremated and a Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.
You can watch the service on Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home’s Facebook Page after 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Paul’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.