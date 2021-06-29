St. Paul’s Lutheran School will welcome back Jenn Paulsen to the school staff during the 2021-22 academic year.
Paulsen was a former preschool associate and will take on the position as preschool associate for Lindsay Baskett’s Monday/Wednesday/Friday All Day Preschool class.
Preschool programming serves as an integral part of providing quality early learning experiences to young children and their families. St. Paul’s offers a high-quality early childhood education program that protects a child’s play time, while ensuring the children are ready for kindergarten with a focus on the Iowa Core aligned Iowa Learning Standards.
“Our educators understand the particular ways that young children develop and learn, and they organize space, time, and activities to be in sync with children’s social, emotional, cognitive and physical abilities,” said Tamela Johnson, principal of St. Paul’s Lutheran School. “Jenn Paulsen will be a great addition to our team of educators.”
With two educators in every classroom, St. Paul’s preschool program focuses on building positive relationships among all children and adults to encourage each child’s sense of individual worth and belonging as part of a community, and to foster each child’s ability to contribute as a responsible community member.
“I take pride in providing a healthy, nurturing environment to all children of different abilities and strengths,” Paulsen said.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Waverly has been able to provide multiple opportunities for early childhood quality programming with options for 3-, 4- and 5-year-old children.
Online registration for the 2021-22 academic year is now open. Each section of preschool has a limited number of students that can be enrolled due to adult to student ratios and the size of the classroom, so be ready to register before they’re filled. To register, visit: www.stpaulswaverly.org/register.