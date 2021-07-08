Peace United Church of Christ will hold its annual scrap metal drive from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at 1800 11th St. SE in Waverly.
The following are the materials the church members will accept for recycling to raise funds for church activities:
Auto rims, air conditioning condensers, appliance cords, holiday lights, auto rotors and drums, bakery trays and carts, barrels, bed frames, bicycles, brake linings, buckets, empty bullet shells, bumpers, cabinets, canisters, canoe/boats, cans, cast aluminum, chain link fence, chairs and furniture, chimes, chimney pipe, condensers and radiators, copper sheet, crutches and walkers, doors (no glass), downspouts, drill bits, electrical wires and cords, fan blades, fence pipe, fenders and hoods, figurines, flag poles, frying pans, grills, heater cores, hubcaps, ladders, lawn furniture, lawnmowers (drained of fluids), litho plate, lockers, metal tubes, motor housings, nails, ornamental fencing, outboard motors, pipes, plates, plumbing pipes, posts, pots and pans, radiators, Romex wiring, roofing and gutters, serving trays, shocks, shovels and rakes, siding, signs, sinks, snowblowers (drained of fluids), swing sets, telephone cable, tools, toys, T-posts, trailers (no tires), tubs, turnings and shavings, waffle irons, wagons, window blinds, window weights, window sills without glass, wires, other miscellaneous, auto batteries, carbide bits, carbide shanks, catalytic converters, electric motors, lead pipes and wheels, weights, and padlocks and keys.
Among the items the church will not accept are appliances; products with Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs); asbestos or asbestos-containing materials such as pipe or I-beam insulation, brake shoes or pads, tiles, packaging material and debris; gasoline tanks, oil filters of any kind, and engine blocks containing free-flowing liquids; tanks, vessels and containers of all sizes unless they are certified to be clean; airbag canisters; propane/LP gas tanks; railroad scrap or sewer covers unless accompanied by appropriate ownership documentation; radioactive or explosive materials and containers; TVs, laptops, monitors, microwaves or light bulbs; waste elemental mercury, including mercury switches; compressed gas cylinders, including propane bottles unless they are cut in half; oils, petroleum products, hazardous materials, cutting liquids, oil sludge or other contaminants; and alkaline batteries, including sizes AAA, AA, A, B, C and D.
Unable to bring your scrap to the church? Members will come and pick them up. Call 319-230-5814 and talk with Frank Wilkens to make arrangements.