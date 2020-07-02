Peace United Church of Christ will hold its annual scrap metal drive on July 18.
The drop box will be available at the church lot, 1800 11th St. SE, Waverly, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. If anyone is unable to bring their items to the church, call Frank Wilkens at 319-230-5814 to make arrangements.
The following items can be used in the drive:
Auto Rims, Crutches/Walkers, Pipes, Waffle Irons, A/C Condensers, Doors (no glass), Plates, Wagons Appliance cords, Downspouts, Plumbing, Pipes, Window Blinds, Holiday Lights, Drill Bits, Posts, Window Weights, Auto Rotors and Drums, Electrical Wires/Cords, Pots and Pans, Windows (no glass), Bakery Trays/Carts, Fan Blades, Radiators Wires, Barrels, Fence Pipe, Romex Wiring, Bed Frames, Fenders, Hoods, Roofing/Gutters, Bicycles, Figurines, Serving Trays, Other Miscellaneous Brake Linings, Flag Poles, Shocks, Auto Batteries Buckets, Frying Pans, Shovels/Rakes, Carbide Bits, Bullet Shells (empty), Grills, Siding, Carbide Shanks, Bumpers, Heater Cores, Signs, Catalytic Converters, Cabinets, Hubcaps, Sinks, Electric Motors, Canisters, Ladders, Snow Blowers (no fluids), Lead Pipes/Wheels, Canoe/Boats, Lawn Furniture, Swing Sets, Weights, Cans, Lawnmowers (no fluids), Telephone Cable, Padlock/Keys, Cast Aluminum, Litho Plate, Tools, Chain Link Fence, Lockers, Toys, Chairs/Furniture, Metal Tables, T-Posts, Chimes, Motor Housings, Trailer (no tires), Chimney Pipe, Nails, Transmissions, Condensers/Radiators, Ornamental Fencing, Tubs, Copper Sheet, Outboard Motors and Turnings/Shavings.
The following materials will not be accepted:
- No Appliances
- Products with Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB’s)
- Asbestos or asbestos containing materials such as pipe or I
Beam Insulation, brake shoes or pads, tiles, packaging material and debris
- Gasoline tanks, oil filters of any kind, and engine blocks
containing free flowing liquids
- Tanks, vessels and containers of all sizes unless they are certified to be clean
- Air bag canisters
- Propane (LP Gas) tanks
- Railroad scrap or sewer covers unless accompanied by appropriate ownership documentation
- Radioactive or explosive materials and containers
- TVs, Laptops, Monitors, Microwaves or Light bulbs
- Waste elemental mercury, including mercury switches
- Compressed gas cylenders, including propane bottles unless they are cut in half
- Oils, petroleum products, hazardous materials, cutting liquids, oil-sludge or other contaminants
- Alkaline Batteries (AAA, AA, A, B, C, D)