The Bremer County Democratic Party Central Committee held its organizational meeting and elected a new leader after its longtime chairman stepped down.
As part of the state process, local officers were elected to serve a two-year term and coordinate efforts of the local committee, composed of representatives from each precinct, as well as other volunteer activities.
Celina Peerman, a long-time Democratic volunteer, was elected chair, serving for the first time in this role and succeeding Al Charlson, who stepped down after serving multiple terms. Debbe Baker was named vice chair, and Conni Miller was elected as secretary. Bev Anderson will serve another term as treasurer.
In Bremer County, the Central Committee is open to all registered Democrats. Currently, 28 people of varied ages, backgrounds and experiences, represent every part of the county.
Peerman, a business owner and 20-year Bremer County resident, says the group has been focused on its mission to put Bremer County residents first.
“In difficult times our priorities need to be crystal clear,” Peerman noted. “We will continue to work diligently on behalf of our communities, making every effort to ensure that the needs of rural Iowans are recognized in Des Moines and beyond.
“We remain committed to representing the county and advocating for resources that promote a high quality of life in rural Iowa. We see a need for improving physical infrastructure and broadband availability, public education funding, access to childcare, support for EMT services, direct care for our most vulnerable citizens and many other needs.
“We also want every resident to participate in the election process with full accessibility and opportunity to do so regardless of their work schedule, physical ability, or other barriers. As Democrats, we seek to elect officials who recognize their accountability to all citizens of Bremer County, not just those who voted for them.”
Rob Sand, State of Iowa Auditor, joined the Bremer County Democrats to share his vision for Iowa. In his 30-minute presentation and response to questions, Sand outlined key points emphasizing that good government can happen when people collaborate and respect each other, while listening and working together; it isn’t about being Democrat or Republican.
Good government should be about taking care of people and being accountable in that process, noted Sand.
“People must be prioritized over partisan interest," he said.
The Iowa Democratic Party, in coordination with the State of Iowa Election rules, oversees the county party organizations. There are openings for precinct representatives specifically from: Readlyn (Maxfield and Franklin Precincts), Frederika (Fredericka and Leroy Precincts), and Plainfield (Polk and Douglas Precincts). Interested persons from anywhere in Bremer County can inquire at info@bremercountydemocrats.org for both committee and volunteer opportunities.