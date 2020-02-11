Buddy was a stray in Waverly that kind people fed for over three years. He started looking very rough so they decided to get him some help.
Poor guy. He had half an ear missing and the other appears to have been frostbit. We assumed the missing one is from a cat fight. He has scars that look like are also from cat fights. Not an easy life being a stray.
He was terrified when we first took him in back in December 2016, but after months in a foster home he settled in. His true personality came out and Buddy is a gentle sweetheart.
We have wonderful news! After waiting over three years, Buddy was adopted and went to his forever home. Buddy’s new mom was so excited to adopt him.
He joins two other FIV-positive cats in her home.We are very happy that he will have kitty friends to hang out with. He will get the best care, and all the love and attention he could ever want.