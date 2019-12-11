Clients at Waverly Veterinary Clinic have noticed a new face treating Fido and Fluffy, and she has some ties to the area.
Mary O’Loughlin, DVM, joined the staff in November. She is originally from Independence, a 2009 graduate of the high school there, and earned her undergraduate degree at Wartburg College in 2013 before attaining her veterinary doctorate at Iowa State.
“I’m kind of getting back closer to home, which is nice,” O’Loughlin said.
After graduating from ISU in 2018, she took her first job in Plainview, Minnesota, with a “general, mixed-practice” vet clinic located about 25 miles northeast of Rochester, Minnesota. She worked on animals of all sizes.
“I did a little bit of everything,” she said. “I did a decent amount of dairy cattle, beef cattle, little dogs and cats, an occasional rabbit, and every once in a while, some sheep, goats, llamas, things like that.”
She felt she learned a bit of “absolutely everything” about her profession while in the Gopher State.
“It was a really good foundation to start my veterinary career,” she said. “I saw a lot of different animals and had a lot of different experiences up there.”
She returned to the area when her long-term boyfriend, Kyle Nelson, was hired in August by the Cedar Valley Soccer Club in Waterloo as the director of coaching. O’Loughlin now lives in Waterloo.
“It seemed like the right time to come back home,” she said.
At Waverly Veterinary Clinic, O’Loughlin has joined Drs. Andrew Moeller and Elizabeth Bixby in the care of smaller animals, mainly dogs and cats. She said her favorite thing to do with her patients is dental cleaning.
She said taking care of canine or feline choppers are more difficult than a human’s.
“They do not hold still trying to open their mouths,” O’Loughlin said. “With dental cleanings with our pets, we actually put them under full, general anesthesia, so they’re completely asleep, and we can clean all of the teeth. I think they have worse tartar buildup over the years than humans do when we’re brushing our teeth every day.
“Ideally, if your pet allows it, you can brush their teeth at home every day or at least a couple times a week. Anyone who owns pets at home knows that’s not always possible. They don’t like to participate in that, usually.”
However, O’Loughlin noted that there are pet treats that can help break up the tartar and gingivitis buildup.
She felt that, growing up, she had always wanted to get into veterinary medicine.
“My earliest memories were growing up on a dairy farm, kind of following our family vet around,” she recalled. “I’ve been one of those people that my whole life, I kind of knew what I wanted to do after being a professional soccer player didn’t work out.”
O’Loughlin played soccer with Indee and Wartburg as a defensive midfielder. She said she started playing the sport as a youth and never stopped until she graduated college.
According to the Wartburg athletics website, she earned four All-WaMaC Conference honors, with three first-team nods with the Mustangs as she notched 42 goals and 26 assists. She was a two-time second-team all-state honoree and earned an honorable mention honor before that.
With the Knights, she played in 71 matches, scoring one goal and recording three assists in her career. She earned Academic All-Iowa Conference honors as a junior and senior.
“(Soccer) seemed easier to me (to play) than basketball and volleyball and other sports that I played when I was younger,” she said. “I just kind of stuck with it and kept going.”
She said playing soccer helped her with her career by learning how to be a team player and being a leader.
“Sports kind of reflect into my professional career as well.”
She still follows what the rest of the world calls “football,” as she’s a fan of the Premier League club Chelsea, which is currently in fourth place on England’s topflight standings, behind Liverpool, Leicester and defending champion Manchester City.
One of the players American soccer fans follow intensely is forward Christian Pulisic, who the Blues acquired via transfer from German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund during the January 2019 window and joined the Southwest London club over the summer. O’Loughlin thinks Pulisic is progressing well for the club.
“I think he’s going to grow into English Premier League still,” she said. “I’m kind of excited to see him just keep growing as a player and having that reflect on the Men’s National Team as well.”
She also was excited when the U.S. Women’s National Team won their second consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup title in France over the summer.
“It’s pretty impressive,” O’Loughlin said. “It’s a cool time to be alive and watch women’s soccer, so that’s been awesome.”
Additionally, she is a fan of the major Minnesota sports teams — the Vikings of the NFL, the Twins of Major League Baseball’s American League, the Timberwolves of the NBA and the Wild of the NHL. In fact, her stethoscope has a purple, bone shaped dog tag with the football team’s logo imprinted on it.
O’Loughlin said working at Waverly Veterinary Clinic has been a well-rounded experience.
“You go into veterinary medicine, and you think you’re only going to be working with animals,” she said, “but I think that’s not true. You work with people. The people have to bring the pets in. They’re the ones who have to relay the concerns they have about their pets.
“Even in the month that I’ve been here, it’s been great to meet the people in the area, meet their pets, and just do the best I can to take care of them and keep them healthy.”
Lacey Sauerbrei, a vet tech at the clinic, said working with Dr. O’Loughlin has been a great experience so far.
“She’s a wonderful addition to our team,” Sauerbrei said. “She does a really great job with all of our patients and clients. We’re just very happy to have her on board.”
O’Loughlin said she likes the people at Waverly Veterinary Clinic.
“When I was interviewing, it seemed like the right place for me to be,” she said. “(Dr. Bixby) is great. Veterinary medicine is one of those things that you always have to keep learning. It’s nice to have two mentors here, both Dr. Moeller and Dr. Bixby are always here to answer questions and help me out if there’s something I’m a little stuck on.
“(The rest of the staff) has been great, also. They’ve been teaching me the ropes and how to use the new computer system that I’m not used to and introduce me to clients. They’ve been really great for support here for me.”
Her patients have also taken to O’Loughlin well.
“There have been a few cranky kitties that don’t want to be in a vet clinic,” she said, “and I don’t really blame them.
“My goal is kind of find a clinic where I’ll be long-term and fit in a family-type atmosphere and be here long-term.”